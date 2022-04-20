Liverpool or Man City? Sky Sports pundits give their Premier League title race verdicts

Who will win the Premier League title? Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Graeme Souness and Roy Keane give their verdicts after Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United saw them go above title rivals Man City at the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp's side now have a two-point advantage, albeit having played a game more, and now the pressure is on Man City to respond when they host Brighton on Wednesday evening.

Pep Guardiola's side can establish their one-point advantage with victory over Graham Potter's side at the Etihad Stadium as the twists and turns in this exciting title race continue to come.

So, with games running out for both sides, who will get over the line and lift the trophy in May? The Sky Sports pundits have their say...

How it stands...

Jamie Carragher: 'Away games could prove crucial'

CARRA SAYS: "I look at the away games both teams have, and they are games you would expect them to win, but you know at this stage even a draw is almost like the end of the world. You feel like the title is gone if someone draws a game.

"They are the types of games, maybe after a Champions League semi-final, Liverpool have got Newcastle at 12.30pm and just maybe, if the game catches up with you, you draw an away game 1-1. You can have games like that even if you play well and you are just unlucky or the goalkeeper plays well.

"I just look at the away games both teams have got and that's where one side could drop something. That's all it could take, one team drawing a game off the back of a Champions League game. They just run out of steam, or you get a player sent off.

"I can see it happening that someone drops points in an away game, but I don't know who."

Graeme Souness: 'The ball is back in City's court; Liverpool have momentum'

SOUNESS SAYS: "It's impossible to call. Manchester City are a very special team.

"I think it is virtually impossible to look at any of the fixtures and say either team are vulnerable there or that is a guaranteed win. What we have is the most marvellous race on our hands.

"Liverpool have put the ball back into Man City's court. They have to respond against Brighton, and then it goes again. All you can do in this position is think about the next game and get through the games without injuries.

"As fabulous as Liverpool were against Man Utd, they got a large slice of luck with Naby Keita not getting sent off because that may have impacted in the games coming up if a midfield player or two were to get injured. But it is going to be a great end to what have been a fabulous season.

"It was 14 points Liverpool were adrift of Man City. City will have looked at that, and while they would never admit it in public, they would have thought they had it won at that time. However, they have blown that lead and 13 points have gone.

"So, I still feel the momentum is very much with Liverpool."

Gary Neville: 'Lack of striker could come back to haunt City'

NEVILLE SAYS: "I think Liverpool because of the momentum and the spirit, and also Man City not having that striker could hurt them at some point. I also think how City do in the Champions League will impact their Premier League challenge. I think the Champions League is a big one for Pep Guardiola and those players after what happened last year.

"But to be fair, Liverpool put City under unbelievable pressure a few seasons ago and City withstood it. So, they could withstand it again and prove us all wrong, but I just think, at this moment in time, the momentum seems to be with Liverpool."

Roy Keane: 'Man City will edge it'

KEANE SAYS: "I still think Manchester City will edge it. I just think they are good enough to win all their games. It's as simple as that.

"Liverpool obviously have a lot of momentum and are a fantastic side, but I just think City will edge it."

To be rearranged: Southampton (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 24 - Everton (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 26/27 - Villarreal Champions League SF first leg

April 30 - Newcastle (a) Premier League

May 3/4 - Villarreal Champions League SF second leg

May 7 - Tottenham (h) Premier League

May 10 - Aston Villa (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 14 - Chelsea (Wembley) FA Cup final

May 22 - Wolves (h) Premier League

May 28 - Champions League final *

To be rearranged: Wolves (a) Premier League

April 20 - Brighton (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 23 - Watford (h) Premier League

April 26/27 - Real Madrid Champions League SF first leg

April 30 - Leeds (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 3/4 - Real Madrid Champions League SF second leg

May 8 - Newcastle (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 15 - West Ham (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 22 - Aston Villa (h) Premier League

May 28 - Champions League final *

* Subject to progress