EFL awards 2022: Aleksandar Mitrovic named Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been named Championship Player of the Season at the 2022 EFL awards ceremony in London.

The Serbian frontman was presented with the award at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, as the end of a historic personal campaign draws to a close.

Image: Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic has been named Championship Player of the Season

The 27-year-old has scored 41 times so far which saw him break the record for the most goals scored in a Championship season. His strikes, coupled with the creativity of team-mate Wilson, who has contributed 16 assists and scored 10 himself, have powered Fulham to the top of the division.

Marco Silva's Cottagers were promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking following a 3-0 win over Preston earlier this week.

Mitrovic beat off competition from Fulham team-mate Harry Wilson and Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke to win the award.

Meanwhile in Sky Bet League One, MK Dons' Scott Twine took home the coveted prize.

Image: MK Dons' Scott Twine has been named League One Player of the Season

It has been a remarkable season for the 22-year-old, too, with his eye-catching tally of 16 goals and 13 assists proving invaluable to Liam Manning's side, who remain in automatic promotion contention ahead of the final day of the season on April 30.

Twine beat off competition from Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan and Rotherham's Michael Smith to win the award.

And in Sky Bet League Two, Forest Green's Kane Wilson was named League Two Player of the Season.

Image: Forest Green's Kane Wilson has been named League Two Player of the Season

The 22-year-old has combined his dribbling ability and pinpoint crossing to the tune of 13 assists, helping Rovers to promotion to League One for the first time in their 133-year history.

Wilson beat off competition from Forest Green team-mate Matty Stevens and Newport's Dominic Telford to win the award.