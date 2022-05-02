Who qualifies for Europe? How Premier League could have nine teams in European competitions next season

The race for Europe is on but which teams make it - and how many - is still to be decided.

With the Premier League campaign reaching its climax, we look at:

How up to nine Premier League sides could be playing European football next season

What a clean sweep of European trophies would mean for English clubs

How Man Utd could miss out on Europe for just the second time since 1990

The possibility of English clubs missing from the Europa Conference League all together

How many English teams qualify for European football?

There are seven European spots open to English sides - although that number could rise to nine and the amount of teams in each individual competition can shift.

As a basis:

The top four in the Premier League qualify for the Champions League group stage

in the Premier League qualify for the group stage Fifth place and the FA Cup winners qualify for the Europa League group stage

place and qualify for the group stage The Carabao Cup winners qualify for the Europa Conference League playoff

However, because this season the FA Cup winner will be either Liverpool or Chelsea, and both those teams look set to finish in the top four, their Europa League qualifying spot for winning the FA Cup will be passed down to the next highest Premier League finisher who doesn't qualify for Europe.

Similarly, because Liverpool won the Carabao Cup and are set to finish in the top four, their Europa Conference League qualifying spot from that competition will go to the next highest Premier League finisher without European football.

So that means sides which finish sixth and seventh in the Premier League table are in contention for a place in either the Europa League or Europa Conference League next season.

As it stands Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal would qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the Premier League's top four positions.



Tottenham would go into the Europa League, along with Manchester United (who would get in thanks to Chelsea or Liverpool passing on their spot from winning the FA Cup).



Seventh-placed West Ham would qualify for the Europa Conference League, thanks to Liverpool's Carabao Cup winner's spot being passed on.

Who's already qualified?

Image: Arsenal secured a top-six finish in the Premier League with their win at West Ham, but they will be hoping to turn that into a top-four finish in the coming weeks

Manchester City and Liverpool have pulled clear at the top of the Premier League, and while their battle to win the Premier League title continues, they don't have to worry about Champions League qualification.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will still be plotting how to win this year's competition, and could meet in the final, but they already have their places in next season's tournament wrapped up through the league.

Meanwhile, the last two spots in the top four are still up for grabs with Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham in contention with four games remaining. However, whatever the outcome, it will be a top-six finish at the very least for Chelsea and Arsenal, who return to European competition after missing out last season.

Although not mathematically done yet, Spurs have all but guaranteed a Europa League spot with a nine-point gap between them and seventh-placed West Ham, who have just three matches left to play this season. Antonio Conte's side also have a far superior goal difference to the Hammers.

The battle for the final Europa League spot continues between Man Utd and West Ham, while Wolves also have their eyes on finishing seventh and potentially securing a place in the Europa Conference League.

What if a Premier League team wins a European cup?

If Manchester City or Liverpool win the Champions League they will automatically qualify for the competition's group stages next season. That is irrespective of where they finish in the Premier League table.

Image: Liverpool and Man City are fighting for Champions League glory - but will qualify for the competition next season on league position anyway

If they qualify for the competition through two methods - ie: they win it and finish in the top four - there is no extra Champions League spot created for another team to fill and the number of Premier League clubs in next season's Champions League will remain at four.

The Premier League could have a maximum of five teams in the Champions League next season, though, if West Ham won the Europa League and finished outside the top four. Winning that competition qualifies them for the Champions League group stages.

Image: Declan Rice's West Ham are in contention to win the Europa League - and earn a spot in the Champions League

If Leicester win the Europa Conference League they will automatically qualify for next season's Europa League - another additional European spot.

That means, if West Ham and Leicester win their competitions and finish outside the Premier League's top seven there will be nine English sides in European competition next season.

The nine sides would be: the top four and West Ham in the Champions League, fifth and sixth place, plus Leicester, in the Europa League, and seventh place in the Europa Conference League.

Image: Leicester could qualify for the Europa League by winning the Europa Conference League

But if Leicester were to win the Europa Conference League and finish seventh - the place set to be rewarded with a Europa Conference League spot - there would be no English side in the Europa Conference League next season, as Leicester would be bumped up to the Europa League. That happened in Spain last season with Sevilla and no La Liga side involved in the Europa Conference League.

As it stands With Liverpool and Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals, there's a good chance an English side would win the tournament - but that would have no impact on European qualification, with both sides set to finish in the top four.



West Ham are into the semis of the Europa League and an additional Champions League spot is up for grabs if they win that competition. Their Europa Conference League spot for finishing seventh would disappear.



Leicester - 10 points off seventh with two games in hand - could be playing European football again next year if they progress from their semi-final and win the Europa Conference League to earn an additional spot in the Europa League.

Eighth and out?

Regardless of any permutation, no side finishing eighth in the Premier League will qualify for Europe, unless they've won a domestic or European cup.

As it stands Eighth-placed Wolves would be the highest-finishing Premier League team to miss out on European football, although they are just three points behind West Ham and five off Manchester United, with a game in hand on both.

