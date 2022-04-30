Soccer Saturday's Chris Kamara to leave Sky Sports after 24 years

Soccer Saturday's Chris Kamara is leaving Sky Sports at the end of the season after 24 years.

Kamara, better known as "Kammy", also worked on Soccer AM and Goals on Sunday over his time at Sky Sports.

But it will be for all the funny moments on Soccer Saturday with presenter Jeff Stelling that Kammy is most fondly remembered - and his famous catchphrase, "Unbelievable, Jeff!".

Kamara said: "My long career at Sky Sports has never felt like work. I've spent 24 terrific years at Sky, and leave with the best of memories.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Kamara has been iconic in his time at Sky Sports, here are some of his finest and most hilarious moments

"My time on Soccer AM, Goals on Sunday and, of course, on Soccer Saturday with Jeff has been - to coin a phrase - unbelievable. I've had the time of my life, and look forward to tuning in every Saturday as a fan."

A Sky Sports statement read: "After 24 brilliant years at Sky Sports, including many years as a star of Soccer Saturday, Chris Kamara is leaving the show at the end of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the famous moment he failed to spot Anthony Vanden Borre's sending off during Portsmouth's draw with Blackburn!

"The Soccer Saturday show paid tribute to him this afternoon, and he leaves with our thanks and very best wishes."

Gary Hughes, Sky Sports Director of Football, added: "Kammy has been a Sky Sports star. Everyone has a favourite Kammy anecdote or highlight, and the tribute we paid to him on air this afternoon really shows the special place he has in the hearts of our viewers.

"We've been so lucky to have him, and he will always be part of the Sky Sports football family."