Soccer Saturday's Chris Kamara to leave Sky Sports after 24 years

Chris Kamara said: "My time on Soccer AM, Goals on Sunday and, of course, on Soccer Saturday with Jeff has been - to coin a phrase - unbelievable. I've had the time of my life, and look forward to tuning in every Saturday as a fan"
Saturday 30 April 2022 15:23, UK
Soccer Saturday's Chris Kamara is leaving Sky Sports at the end of the season after 24 years.
Kamara, better known as "Kammy", also worked on Soccer AM and Goals on Sunday over his time at Sky Sports.
But it will be for all the funny moments on Soccer Saturday with presenter Jeff Stelling that Kammy is most fondly remembered - and his famous catchphrase, "Unbelievable, Jeff!".
Kamara said: "My long career at Sky Sports has never felt like work. I've spent 24 terrific years at Sky, and leave with the best of memories.
"My time on Soccer AM, Goals on Sunday and, of course, on Soccer Saturday with Jeff has been - to coin a phrase - unbelievable. I've had the time of my life, and look forward to tuning in every Saturday as a fan."
A Sky Sports statement read: "After 24 brilliant years at Sky Sports, including many years as a star of Soccer Saturday, Chris Kamara is leaving the show at the end of the season.
"The Soccer Saturday show paid tribute to him this afternoon, and he leaves with our thanks and very best wishes."
Gary Hughes, Sky Sports Director of Football, added: "Kammy has been a Sky Sports star. Everyone has a favourite Kammy anecdote or highlight, and the tribute we paid to him on air this afternoon really shows the special place he has in the hearts of our viewers.
"We've been so lucky to have him, and he will always be part of the Sky Sports football family."