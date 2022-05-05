Antonio Conte: Tottenham transfer list is very, very big!

Antonio Conte admitted that his transfer list for Tottenham would be "very, very big" as he urged his injury-hit side to be brave against Liverpool this weekend.

As Tottenham prepare to take on Quadruple-chasing Liverpool on Saturday, Conte has fresh selection concerns as he targets a top-four spot and Champions League football next season.

Injuries to Sergio Reguillon and the absences of Oliver Skipp, Matt Doherty and Japhet Tanganga mean Spurs have only 15 senior players fit until the end of the season.

Asked whether he had given the club a list of players he would like to sign, he said: "No, no, no. We are totally focused on this season.

"Also because we are finishing this season with only 15 players and at this moment it is not convenient to give them a list because at this moment it would be a very, very big list.

"It is not a good moment."

Conte: Son not just goalscorer, but always thinking of the team

Despite Spurs' injury problems, they may have a talisman in forward Heung-Min Son, who has scored six in his last five games - the latest being a double in last Sunday's victory against Leicester.

Son is now three goals away from tying Mohamed Salah (22) in the race for the golden boot.

''He is working very hard, '' Conte said.

''You see him every day with the will to do well. He scores well and helps the team off the ball. When this happens, I am very happy. This player doesn't just think of himself but also of the team.''

Liverpool: The big task ahead

Having won four out of their last six games, Spurs travel to Anfield hoping to regain fourth spot before hosting Arsenal in a pivotal north London derby on May 12 at 7.45pm - live on Sky Sports.

''It will be a very good game for us, '' Conte said.

''I say to my players, we need to be brave on the ball. Don't be afraid to press and find the solution to get three points.

''We are very much in this race to get Champions League. Every game is a big chance to progress in the table.''