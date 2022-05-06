Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Women's boss Jonas Eidevall sign new contracts

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new contract until 2025 while Women's team boss Jonas Eidevall will stay until the end of the 23/24 campaign.

Arteta, appointed in 2019, has led Arsenal into fourth with four games remaining as they bid to secure a Champions League place for the first time since 2017.

"We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams," he said upon signing his new deal.

"In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League. We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level."

Arteta won his first piece of silverware in 2020 as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final before clinching the FA Community Shield with victory on penalties over Liverpool.

The 40-year-old confirmed his vision still aligns with the club's owners, adding: "I'm excited, grateful and really, really happy today.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Arsenal's win against West Ham in the Premier League

"When I spoke to Josh he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he's said, and that Stan has said when I've been together with both of them, they've always delivered."

Image: Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall

Eidevall has also signed a new deal after an impressive first season in London, in which he has taken the Women's Super League title challenge all the way to the final weekend.

The 39-year-old joined from Swedish side Rosengard last summer and is set to stay with the Gunners for another two years.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Tottenham

He said: "It's great, it allows me to continue to work for a club that I love so much and be around people that I really, really like, and to be able to achieve things together, so I'm really looking forward to that."

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.