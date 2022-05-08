Rangers claim first Scottish Women's Premier League title at expense of Glasgow City

Rangers ended Glasgow City's 14-year grip on the Scottish Women's Premier League on Sunday afternoon, clinching their first SWPL 1 title with a game to spare.

A 0-0 draw against title rivals City was enough to secure Rangers their first league title, just three days after the men's team reached this year's Europa League final.

Malky Thomson's side only needed a point in their penultimate tie to lay claim to the crown, ahead of facing third-placed Celtic in their final fixture of the season, while City had to win to give themselves any chance of retaining the trophy.

There were no goals on the day, but that did little to dampen the spirits of Rangers' players, who celebrated with the crowd at Rangers Training Centre in Milngavie after winning 24 of their 26 league clashes this term.

Image: Rangers players celebrate with their winners' medals

Thomson told the BBC how immensely proud he was of his players following their first title triumph: "The girls' performance was second to none and I am so proud of everybody at Rangers Football Club.

"There was pressure, and in terms of dealing with that you can try and do so in training but until you actually go through it and experience it and become a winner, it will add onto the journey into next season."