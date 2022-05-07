Rangers 2-0 Dundee United: Ibrox victory delays Celtic's title celebrations

Rangers followed up their Europa League heroics with a 2-0 win over Dundee United to keep Celtic's title celebrations on hold.

After clinching their place in the Europa League final, the Ibrox side knew they had to beat Dundee United to delay their Old Firm rival's title celebrations.

They dominated the first half but it was goalless at the break as the hosts struggled to break down their well-organised opponents.

Captain James Tavenier opened the scoring from the penalty spot after goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist brought down Fashion Sakala.

Amad Diallo impressed after coming off the bench and doubled their lead after a lovely pass from Sakala.

The win keeps Rangers six points behind Celtic with two games remaining, although their rivals have a far superior goal difference.

Rangers keep their winning momentum

The euphoria from the 3-1 win over Leipzig still permeated the air in Govan with talk of the Seville final against Eintracht Frankfurt on May 18 the main topic of conversation.

There was surely no one inside the stadium who thought the title could realistically stay at Ibrox and the focus was on Spain.

Image: The Rangers fans brought their beach balls as they look forward to their Europa League final appearance in Seville

Giovanni van Bronckhorst shuffled his pack with a first start for 18-year-old central defender Leon King while Jon McLaughlin, James Sands, Steven Davis, Aaron Ramsey, Scott Arfield and Fashion Sakala were reinstated.

United boss Tam Courts, whose side went into the game in fourth place, gave a first start to 18-year-old midfielder Mathew Anim Cudjoe.

Midfielder Arfield, who signed a new contract on Saturday, was playing the false nine position as Rangers pressed the Taysiders from the start, with Sakala drawing a good save from United keeper Siegrist in the ninth minute with an angled drive.

The Tannadice number one then made an even better save from Arfield's close-range shot after the playmaker had linked up brilliantly with Davis inside the box.

Rangers kept probing and after the half-hour mark Sakala pulled a Connor Goldson pass out of the air inside the box but drove wide of the target from 12 yards.

Image: Tavernier kept his cool from the spot to score

Ramsey then crashed a shot off the post just before the break but the offside flag had been raised.

Courts' side had offered nothing in attack by the time referee Steven McLean blew for half-time.

Diallo, on for Scott Wright for the start of the second half, made a yard of space for himself but fired a shot well wide before Siegrist parried another effort from Sakala to safety.

However, moments later the Swiss keeper bundled Sakala to the ground as he got on the end of a Ramsey pass and up stepped the unerring Tavernier to drive the penalty into the corner to put the hosts ahead.

The Rangers captain, left-back Borna Barisic and Arfield made way for youngsters Alex Lowry, Charlie McCann and Adam Devine, the latter making his debut at 19.

Image: Amad Diallo came off the bench to double the lead for Rangers

On-loan Manchester United forward Diallo had the ball in the net in the 69th minute but the offside flag was up and there was no protest.

United still remained toothless but in the 74th minute a slack pass back from Goldson had Gers goalkeeper McLaughlin moving sharply to keep it from crossing the line.

Four minutes later, however, the points were safe when Sakala drove towards the United goal and played in Diallo who deftly clipped the ball over Siegrist and the home side could have added more as they dominated until the final whistle.

Van Bronckhorst looks ahead to cup finals

Image: Rangers' Giovanni van Bronckhorst beams with pride

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will use Rangers' final two Premiership matches of the season to prepare his side for two chances of cup glory.

He said: "The remaining two games in the league, they are all in purpose to get us as fit as possible as a group for the cup finals.

"I am very pleased today we could rest some players and give chances to the academy players in the end. Also Leon (King) started.

Image: Tavernier celebrates making it 1-0 from the penalty spot

"So the next 10 days is like finding the right balance between keeping the momentum going but also keeping everyone fresh and ready for the last two games."

Once again Kemar Roofe was missing as he recovers from a knee injury and Van Bronckhorst insists the striker will continue to work hard to be available for the end of season finals.

He said: "He's going to work hard to make it. Of course he didn't make last Thursday's game. That means he's got two weeks more to prepare.

"All he wants is to be available for those games so he will push himself.

"My medical staff will do everything possible to get him fit. We have to wait and see how it goes but the intentions are there to have him fit."

Courts: Start of a really big week

United boss Tam Courts was disappointed with his team's lack of threat but his side remain in fourth place, one point ahead of Motherwell.

The Terrors host champions-elect Celtic on Wednesday night before finishing off against Ross County in Dingwall next Saturday.

He said: "It is fair to open up with the fact we were beaten by the better team.

"It was a very confident, dominant team we came up against today and they managed to get into their stride very quickly.

"Probably the main frustration is we have actually shown bravery, particularly away from home against Celtic and Rangers.

"I am not saying they weren't brave today, we just couldn't get any real rhythm in the game and as a consequence, we didn't show anything from an attacking perspective.

"It is the start of a really big week for this football club.

"We always viewed it as such and it is important we build momentum and maintain confidence. The players are aware of what is at stake this week."

