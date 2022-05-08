Paul Konchesky appointed West Ham Women manager after Olli Harder leaves WSL club

Paul Konchesky has been appointed West Ham Women manager on a two-year deal following the departure of Olli Harder.

Former England defender Konchesky, who made 70 appearances for the Hammers between 2005 and 2007, has been working as Harder's assistant since May 2021.

West Ham announced the departure of Harder following the club's final game of the season on Sunday, a 2-0 defeat to WSL runners-up Arsenal.

Image: Olli Harder took charge of his final match as West Ham manager on Sunday

"This is a very proud moment for me. I'm really honoured to have been appointed," Konchesky told the club's official website. "I'm relishing both the challenge and the opportunity that comes with this role.

"West Ham is really close to my heart - it was a dream to play for the club and now to be in this position is something I am really excited about. I'm looking forward to getting started."

Gilly Flaherty to depart West Ham

Image: Gilly Flaherty captained West Ham for the past four years

West Ham Women's captain Gilly Flaherty will depart the club upon the expiry of her contract this summer, having spent four years at the Hammers after stints at Arsenal and Chelsea.

Flaherty played her final game in claret and blue on Sunday in the defeat to Arsenal

"It is with immense sadness that I leave West Ham United this summer," Flaherty said. "I have genuinely loved every minute of my time with this club and am so proud of my role in the journey this team has undergone in the last four years. It was an honour to be named the first captain of a professional West Ham women's team."