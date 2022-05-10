Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea head coach admits takeover talk has been a distraction for players

Thomas Tuchel admits the ongoing sale of Chelsea has been a factor in his side's poor Premier League form.

Todd Boehly will become Chelsea's controlling owner when the US magnate's consortium completes the £4.25billion Stamford Bridge club purchase. Eldridge Industries founder and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Boehly will hold the most influence in the consortium that will buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

Clearlake Capital co-founder Behdad Eghbali will work closely with Boehly and will be understood to take an active role in major financial decisions. California-based Clearlake is expected to take on the majority shareholding in the Boehly consortium.

Chelsea let a two-goal lead slip during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Wolves and still require four more points to be assured of Champions League football in their remaining three games - starting at Leeds on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

When asked if the ongoing takeover process has been a distraction for the playing and coaching staff, Chelsea head coach Tuchel said: "It has for sure, I don't think there's any sense in hiding from the fact that it is a distraction. It's a question of to which level we can still live up to even if we are distracted, worried or disadvantaged by it.

"We did excellent until the international break and it had no effect in terms of results - in fact, it had almost the opposite effect on the results. We felt very strong during the difficulties and during the announcement of the sanctions in place.

Image: New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly watches the Wolves game

"But then something very human and normal took place with the players not here [during the March internationals]. There were also different influences to them, maybe more thoughts about the situation in general and now the situation has been very long. The players want to feel competitive and know what's happening next season.

"Some players like Toni [Antonio Rudiger] then decided to change the club, so every day it gets a bit more difficult. It's not impossible, but it gets more difficult and it does have an influence. We're looking for a level where we're still competitive and win games. It's still no excuse but it is for sure a reason [for the form].

"These are positive signs and it feels like it's coming to an end which will give us the possibilities to act [in the summer transfer market] but right now, we're not yet at that moment."

Image: Chelsea surrendered a two-goal lead against Wolves

Tuchel revealed he is yet to meet Boehly, but says he is encouraged by the developments of the past week.

The German added: "Nothing has changed for us here at Cobham as we're still waiting for the confirmation and for things to progress to have news for you and for us and our players. We are still waiting for news to inject some positive energy.

"We're the only club at the moment who suffers like this and maybe the first club who ever did this. It's a situation that's unique and quite challenging. Of course, everyone wants it to be clarified.

"These are steps in the right direction. We've been waiting for it for a long time because we need the positive energy and the competitive atmosphere as a club. That's why it's very important that things progress."

Image: Boehly was left dejected at the final whistle on Saturday

Chairman Bruce Buck and director Marina Granovskaia should retain their roles once the Chelsea takeover is completed, with the sale remaining on course to be wrapped up ahead of the May 31 deadline.

Only Premier League and government approval now stand between Boehly's consortium and owning Chelsea. Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2 amid Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine.

The path now remains clear for Boehly and his winning consortium to complete Chelsea's sale well in advance of the May 31 deadline, when the Blues' temporary licence expires.

Boehly could even wrap up the deal to take charge before the end of the season, with Chelsea hosting Watford on May 22 to close their Premier League campaign.

Chelsea have collected just eight points from their last possible 21 - and Tuchel has sympathy for his players following a gruelling period of competing across multiple competitions.

"We look a bit tired and a bit drained mentally," Tuchel continued. "Given the way we play and the circumstances around the club, it's understandable. There was a lot of emotionally input from the Champions League games with Real Madrid and then suddenly being back in a race in the Premier League [for top four] and also at Wembley [for the FA Cup]. It's quite challenging and we can feel it.

"We need to reach a certain level that is possible and better than we've done in the last two matches but the positive thing is I can feel the positive motivation to turn things around.

"There was no lack of motivation and investment. These are good signs and we still trust the team. Now is the moment to stay calm and takes things step by step to end the season on a positive note."

