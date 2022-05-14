Mohamed Salah forced off injured for Liverpool in FA Cup final against Chelsea

Mohamed Salah was forced off with what looked to be a groin injury for Liverpool in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Salah sat down on the pitch just after the half-hour mark holding his groin, and despite getting himself back to his feet, walked off to be replaced by Diogo Jota - who has scored 23 goals for club and country this season.

Speaking on the BBC, Gary Lineker called the loss of Liverpool's leading scorer a "a massive blow". The situation was likened to that of the Champions League final in Kyiv in 2018, where Salah was forced off in tears during the first half against Real Madrid after suffering a shoulder injury. Liverpool lost that match 3-1.

Jurgen Klopp's side have key fixtures ahead with this year's Champions League final in Paris on May 28, as well as their remaining Premier League fixtures at Southampton on Tuesday and their final-day game against Wolves at Anfield on May 22.

Image: Mo Salah went down injured for Liverpool in the FA Cup final with Chelsea

The forward has scored 30 Liverpool goals this term, as well as two for Egypt, and is an instrumental part of the Reds' historic bid for a quadruple.

Back in February, the 29-year-old scored twice and assisted another in a 6-0 victory over struggling Leeds to take his goal involvements tally to 160 - a new record for an African player in the Premier League.

Salah is yet to commit his long-term future at Anfield, with negotiations over his contract situation ongoing - the Egyptian's current deal expires in 2023.

Hamstring issues have also ruled Chelsea's Kai Havertz out of today's Wembley showpiece, with Romelu Lukaku leading the line for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Liverpool's remaining games - will Salah be fit for them?

May 17 - Southampton (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 22 - Wolves (h) Premier League

May 28 - Real Madrid (n) Champions League final