Scotland vs Ukraine World Cup semi-final play-off: Steve Clarke determined to go to Qatar

Steve Clarke has every sympathy for the troubles in Ukraine but he is determined to lead Scotland to their first World Cup for 24 years.

The nations meet at Hampden Park on Wednesday night in their rearranged play-off semi-final with Wales awaiting the winner on June 5.

Clarke has nothing but sympathy for Ukraine after the Russian invasion that has cost thousands of lives and devastated cities across the country, but insists they have to focus on the football.

"We always said we would be guided by the Ukrainians as to how they felt," he said.

"They made a decision to get their football players out of the country and into a training camp to prepare for the game because they want to play, they want to try and give their nation a boost by qualifying for Qatar.

"Nothing but good thoughts and good wishes for them, except during the game."

Scotland have not reached a World Cup since 1998 and, after guiding the national side to the Euros last summer, Clarke is determined to beat Ukraine and move a step closer to World Cup qualification.

"They want to go to Qatar to represent their country but I'm desperate to go to Qatar with Scotland, my staff are desperate to go and most importantly our players are desperate to take their country to a World Cup final so that's what we focus on."

As expected Nathan Patterson will miss the game at Hampden Park, but the Everton right-back is expected to be fit for Scotland's upcoming Nations League matches.

Clarke added: "Nathan's run out of time for the first time so Nathan won't be involved, but everyone else is good to go."

Image: The game at Hampden comes too soon for injured right-back Nathan Patterson

Scotland are on an impressive eight-game unbeaten run heading into the play-off at the national stadium and the manager believes that momentum will help them to success.

"The guys know that when they turn up we're on a good run and we want to keep that good run going for at least two more matches," the 58-year-old said.

"We'll just do what we always do and we play the way we play.

"We try to get on the front foot and we try to be positive in the game. I think the Ukrainian team will be the same as they're a good team going forward.

"Hopefully it'll be a good game and the right result for Scotland."

Gullit: I'm proud of Clarke

Ruud Gullit made Steve Clarke his assistant at Chelsea 24 years ago after seeing his potential while playing alongside him and the Dutchman is backing him to lead Scotland back to the World Cup.

"The reason I took Steve [to Newcastle] is that he's a coach, you can see that," he told Sky Sports News.

"He's very down to earth, no-nonsense and has a good view of the game.

"When I played with him I could see that he understands the game, not only in England but also in Europe and that's a huge advantage.

"I'm very proud and him and he will be proud of himself that he, as a Scotsman, can take Scotland to the World Cup.

"I hope to see him for a lot more than for four years, maybe he can stay for a long time for Scotland."