Aurelien Tchouameni: Real Madrid in advanced talks to sign Monaco midfielder | Liverpool also interested

Real Madrid are in advanced talks to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco.

Monaco want at least €80m (£68m) for the 22-year-old France midfielder, who is also attracting interest from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

Champions League winners Real are offering Tchouameni a five-year contract to make the move to Spain.

Primarily a defensive-minded player, Tchouameni is comfortable in several midfield positions and Monaco team-mate Cesc Fabregas has previously suggested he also has the ability to play in the No 10 role.

He made his senior debut for France in September last year and has gone on to receive eight caps in total.

