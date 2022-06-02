Rasmus Kristensen: Leeds United in talks over move for RB Salzburg right-back

Leeds United are in talks over a deal to sign RB Salzburg's right-back Rasmus Kristensen.

The 24-year-old is said to be a target of clubs including Borussia Dortmund and Brentford, with reports suggesting the right-back would cost in the region of £10m.

He played a crucial role during the 2021/22 season, as Salzburg secured an eighth straight Austrian Bundesliga title, scoring 10 goals and assisting another eight.

Kristensen - who started his career in his homeland with FC Midtjylland - joined Ajax on a four-and-a-half-year deal back in 2018, but found playing time hard to come by at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

He subsequently signed for Salzburg in the summer of 2019 - where he worked with current Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch - and has since collected four senior Denmark caps.

Sky Sports football journalist Sam Blitz:

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani promised fans the club would be busy in the transfer market - and there's a good reason for that.

Marcelo Bielsa preferred to use a smaller squad at Elland Road but that risk nearly led to relegation last season, so do not be surprised if the depth gets better under Jesse Marsch. The early activity to bring RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson into the club this early in the window implies that widescale arrivals are coming.

Should Leeds lose Raphinha this summer, then a new attacking talisman will be needed, especially considering how injury-prone striker Patrick Bamford is as well.

Another key area where Leeds could strengthen is at full-back, with the signing of Junior Firpo not working out so far, while right-sided players Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas are recovering from long-term fitness problems.

In an attempt to improve a defence that shipped 79 goals last season, some centre-back arrivals could be vital if Leeds are to improve next season.