Carlos Tevez: Ex-Manchester United, Man City and West Ham striker retires

Carlos Tevez has confirmed his retirement from professional football at the age of 38 following the death of his father.

Tevez played in the Premier League from 2006 until 2013 with West Ham, Manchester United and Manchester City.

He had most recently been playing at home in Argentina with boyhood club Boca Juniors.

Tevez cited the loss of his father in early 2021 as a key part of his decision to stop playing, despite having offers to continue, including in MLS.

"I have retired, it is confirmed," he said in an interview with America TV on Friday night. "They offered me many things, including from the United States. But that's it, I have given everything.

"Playing the last year was very difficult but I was able to see my old man. I stopped playing because I lost my number one fan."

