Seven England fans arrested in Munich before Nations League game with Germany

Seven England fans were arrested in Munich on Monday on the eve of the Three Lions' Nations League clash with Germany, UK police has announced.

Sky Sports News witnessed a number of arrests in Munich on Monday night, along with repeated anti-German chants, and songs related to World War Two.

The seven arrests were related to public order offences and abusing German police. One fan was arrested for hitting a police officer, two for Nazi salutes and another following the discovery of a pyrotechnic in a hotel room.

The UK police described the disorder as primarily alcohol-fuelled anti-social behaviour rather than any widespread violence.

Image: Gareth Southgate's England take on Germany in the Nations League on Tuesday night

Riot police moved in around midnight with a coordinated march to move large groups of England supporters out of Munich city centre and towards the train station.

Southgate: Fan trouble affects England camp

The arrests come after England manager Gareth Southgate asked fans to behave themselves before Tuesday night's Nations League fixture against Germany - admitting any pre-match issues always have a negative impact on his camp.

Police have confiscated 880 passports of England fans ahead of the fixture, which comes hot on the heels of Saturday's 1-0 defeat in Hungary.

England have been given an allocation of 3,466 at the Allianz Arena but it is expected some supporters will travel without tickets or will have purchased those on sale in home sections of the stadium.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England manager Gareth Southgate says England and Germany are united in their commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

Not since September 2019 has a full England allocation travelled to an away game and there are currently 1,122 banning orders in place.

Asked if it was important for England fans to behave on a big occasion in Germany, Southgate replied: "Yes, it is.

"I think we know, because of the landscape at the moment that the spotlight is going to be on, so we all want to be coming away talking about a brilliant night and be talking about good football and a stunning atmosphere.

"We don't have any control over that. We can only ask that's what our supporters deliver."