Australia 0-0 Peru (5-4 on pens): Andrew Redmayne penalty save sends Socceroos to fifth straight World Cup

Australia secured their fifth straight appearance at the World Cup finals by beating Peru on penalties in their qualifying play-off in Qatar.

Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne was the Socceroos' hero, saving Alex Valera's spot-kick to clinch a 5-4 victory for his side after being introduced as a substitute at the end of a goalless 120 minutes in Al Rayyan.

Australia's Martin Boyle saw his opening penalty saved, but Peru's Luis Advincula hit a post with his and, with the other nine all converted, Redmayne's save from Valera's effort proved decisive.

In a tense, finely balanced encounter, scoring chances were few and far between before Australia twice went closest to breaking the deadlock in the final five minutes of normal time.

Wing-back Aziz Behic's shot from the edge of the area curled inches wide and three minutes later Ajdin Hrustic's low first-time attempt was well saved by Pedro Gallese.

Peru enjoyed their best spell at the start of the second period of extra time when Christian Cueva's shot flashed wide before Edison Flores' header hit a post with Australia goalkeeper Matty Ryan well beaten.

Australia will join defending champions France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D at the 2022 finals.

The final World Cup place will be decided on Tuesday, when New Zealand play Costa Rica at the same venue.