Marcus Rashford: Man arrested over tweet after Euro 2020 final to Man Utd and England striker will not face any further action

A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred in the wake of the Euro 2020 final will not face any further action.

West Mercia Police arrested the man, from Worcester, on July 14, 2021, in connection with a tweet directed towards Marcus Rashford after England's loss on penalties to Italy.

A file was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service in December. And Sky Sports News can reveal the CPS have now decided not to charge the man, as the evidence did not meet their "legal test".

A CPS spokesperson said: "We reviewed a file of evidence from West Midlands Police and concluded there was insufficient evidence to meet our legal test.

"The CPS takes racism in sport extremely seriously because of the devastating impact it has on victims and wider society.

"Where there is sufficient evidence and it is in the public interest, we will prosecute these cases.

"We are working with sporting bodies and the police to advise them on the evidence required to build strong cases so that offenders can be brought to justice."