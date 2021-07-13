Marcus Rashford: Man arrested after police inquiry into racist tweet sent to Manchester United and England forward

An investigation by police into a racist tweet aimed at England forward Marcus Rashford has resulted in the arrest of a 50-year-old man; the suspect has been released under investigation

Marcus Rashford was subjected to racist abuse on social media following England's defeat to Italy in the EURO 2020 final

Police investigating a racist tweet aimed at Marcus Rashford have arrested and released a 50-year-old man.

West Mercia Police said the suspect, from Powick, near Worcester, was detained on suspicion of inciting racial hatred following reports of an inappropriate tweet posted on Sunday.

Media reports said the offensive tweet appeared on the account of a youth football coach, who claims his Twitter account was hacked.

The man, who was not named by police, has since been released under investigation.

Commenting on the inquiry, Inspector Pete Nightingale, from Worcester police station, said: "We encourage people to make these reports and are pleased with the speed at which we have been able to deal with this incident.

"We continue to work with the local football community and have links with the local clubs to ensure that this behaviour is dealt with appropriately."

