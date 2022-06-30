Derby County: Clowes Developments completes long-awaited Rams takeover

Derbyshire-based property group Clowes Developments (UK) Ltd has completed its takeover of Derby County, the club have announced.

Having purchased the club's Pride Park Stadium from a company owned by former chairman Mel Morris, the company was due to complete the transaction on Wednesday, however that was pushed back by 24 hours.

The deal was eventually completed on Friday, with the news coming just 18 days after American businessman Chris Kirchner withdrew his bid to buy the club, news which came after he missed a deadline to provide proof of funds to complete the deal.

It brings to an end a long period of uncertainty that stretches back 20 months to October 2020 when Morris revealed his intention to sell the club after five years as sole owner and chairman.

Derby's takeover nightmare: A timeline October 2020 - Mel Morris announces intention to sell Derby County.

March 2021 - Takeover led by Derventio Holdings - backed by Sheikh Khaled's company Bin Zayed International - falls through.

May 2021 - Spanish businessman Erik Alonso fails in bid to buy the club.

July 2021 - The EFL puts Derby under a transfer embargo, after breaches of financial fair play regulations, with just nine players on the books.

August 2021 - Wayne Rooney's Rams climb to 12th after starting 2021/22 season with two wins, four draws and two defeats.

September 2021 - Derby board confirms club to go into administration; EFL hands out 12-point deduction, which sends club bottom of Championship.

November 2021 - EFL hands Derby further nine-point deduction for breaching accounting rules.

January 2021 - Four first team players and three young prospects leave the club.

April 6 2022 - American businessman Chris Kirchner named preferred bidder by administrators Quantuma.

April 18 - Derby suffer relegation to Sky Bet League One.

May 17 - Quantuma exchange contracts with Kirchner.

June 10 - Kirchner misses deadline to provide proof of funds to complete purchase.

June 13 - Kirchner withdraws bid to buy Derby.

June 24 - Rooney leaves role as manager, with Liam Rosenior appointed on an interim basis.

June 26 - Property developer David Clowes buys Pride Park, has bid accepted, named preferred bidder.

June 30 - Clowes Development completes takeover of Derby County.

Quantuma joint administrator Carl Jackson said: "We are very pleased to have achieved today's sale, in a deal which secures the long-term future of the club, and one which represents the very best outcome for creditors. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the club's staff players and the fans for their loyalty, and patience, as they supported the club through the administration."

David Clowes, chairman at Clowes Developments, had previously spoken about his desire to rescue the club he supports.

"With a deadline looming and the start of the next season getting closer, we needed to do something," he said.

"As a local and established property company, purchasing the stadium seemed the obvious first step. Secondly, as a proud Derby supporter, it was inconceivable to me that the club was at risk of falling away.

"We've worked tirelessly behind the scenes on the stadium purchase and loan agreement to be able to get the club going again in time for the next season. Players, staff and fans needed some good news, and we are delighted to play a part in delivering that.

"As a long-standing loyal supporter, I am personally delighted that we are in a position to be able to secure the future of the football club. This is a very proud and humbling moment for Clowes Developments."

Last Friday, Wayne Rooney quit as Derby County manager, admitting the club needs someone with "fresh energy" to lead them in what is an uncertain period regarding the ownership.

Rooney received plenty of plaudits for the work done with the club in their battle to avoid the drop.

Had it not been for the 12-point deduction for entering administration, which was followed by a nine-point penalty for breaching EFL accounting rules, the Rams would have finished 18th, level with Bristol City on 55 points. Instead, despite the toils of a team filled to the brim with young players, largely with little to no EFL experience, punishments for issues off the pitch proved too much of a stumbling block.

Rooney said: "Over the course of the summer I have been closely following developments regarding the ownership of Derby County.

"Today I met with the administrators to inform them of my decision that it was time for me to leave the club. In fairness to them, they tried tremendously hard to change my decision but my mind was made up.

"My time at the club has been a rollercoaster of emotions, both highs and lows, but I have to say that I have enjoyed the challenge.

"Personally, I feel the club now needs to be led by someone with fresh energy and not affected by the events that have happened over the last eighteen months. I will remember my time at Derby with great pride and affection and would like to thank all my staff, players and of course the fans for their incredible support. I will never forget you and hope to see you all again in the near future and in happier times.

"Finally, I am aware that the club still have interested parties who wish to take over the running of the club. To them I say this, Derby County is a great club with a great history and great fans. I wish you all the best and much success for the future."

Liam Rosenior has been appointed as Derby's interim manager after Rooney's departure. The squad returned to training on Monday to begin preparations for life in Sky Bet League One.

Rosenior has spent the last three years on Derby's coaching team, initially as Specialist First Team Coach before stepping up to be Assistant Manager to former manager Wayne Rooney midway through the 2020/21 campaign.