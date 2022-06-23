Carabao Cup 2022/23 first-round draw: Sheffield Wednesday to host Sunderland

The draw for the first round of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup has been made.

At this stage of the competition, 70 teams will enter, with 22 teams from the Sky Bet Championship, 24 from League One and 24 from League Two.

The remaining two Championship teams enter in the second round, along with 13 Premier League clubs.

Norwich are the only relegated Premier League side to feature in the draw and Dean Smith's men will face Birmingham at Carrow Road during the week commencing August 10. That fixture is one of four all-Championship match-ups.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland is one of the most eye-catching fixtures from the draw, which was completed live on Sky Sports News on Thursday, while Stockport face fellow League Two side Harrogate in their first appearance in the Carabao Cup in a decade.

Meanwhile, Ipswich will face off against local rivals Colchester for just the eighth time since 1969.

Liverpool won the 2021/22 Carabao Cup - the ninth time in the club's history - beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties after the initial 90 minutes and extra-time had finished goalless.

Image: Jordan Henderson lifts the Carabao Cup with his Liverpool team-mates

Carabao Cup first-round draw in full

Northern section

Blackburn Rovers vs Hartlepool United

Harrogate Town vs Stockport County

Bolton Wanderers vs Salford City

Morecambe vs Stoke City

Blackpool vs Barrow

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland

Grimsby Town vs Crewe Alexandra

Mansfield Town vs Derby County

Accrington Stanley vs Tranmere Rovers

Middlesbrough vs Barnsley

Bradford City vs Hull City

Rochdale vs Burton Albion

Doncaster Rovers vs Lincoln City

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End

Shrewsbury Town vs Carlisle United

Port Vale vs Rotherham United

Fleetwood Town vs Wigan Athletic

Southern section

Norwich City vs Birmingham City

Coventry City vs Bristol City

Northampton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers

Cardiff City vs Portsmouth

Charlton Athletic vs QPR

Crawley Town vs Bristol Rovers

Walsall vs Swindon Town

Ipswich Town vs Colchester United

Luton Town vs Newport County

Reading vs Stevenage

Plymouth Argyle vs Peterborough United

AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham

Cheltenham Town vs Exeter City

MK Dons vs Sutton United

Forest Green Rovers vs Leyton Orient

Cambridge United vs Millwall

Oxford United vs Swansea City

Ties will be played during the week commencing August 10.