Carabao Cup 2022/23 first-round draw: Sheffield Wednesday to host Sunderland

Norwich vs Birmingham among four all-Championship fixtures in the 2022/23 Carabao Cup first-round draw; Sheffield Wednesday host Sunderland in one of the most eye-catching match-ups; 13 Premier League teams enter in second round of tournament
Thursday 23 June 2022 15:09, UK
The draw for the first round of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup has been made.
At this stage of the competition, 70 teams will enter, with 22 teams from the Sky Bet Championship, 24 from League One and 24 from League Two.
The remaining two Championship teams enter in the second round, along with 13 Premier League clubs.
Norwich are the only relegated Premier League side to feature in the draw and Dean Smith's men will face Birmingham at Carrow Road during the week commencing August 10. That fixture is one of four all-Championship match-ups.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland is one of the most eye-catching fixtures from the draw, which was completed live on Sky Sports News on Thursday, while Stockport face fellow League Two side Harrogate in their first appearance in the Carabao Cup in a decade.
Meanwhile, Ipswich will face off against local rivals Colchester for just the eighth time since 1969.
Liverpool won the 2021/22 Carabao Cup - the ninth time in the club's history - beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties after the initial 90 minutes and extra-time had finished goalless.
Northern section
Blackburn Rovers vs Hartlepool United
Harrogate Town vs Stockport County
Bolton Wanderers vs Salford City
Morecambe vs Stoke City
Blackpool vs Barrow
West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United
Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland
Grimsby Town vs Crewe Alexandra
Mansfield Town vs Derby County
Accrington Stanley vs Tranmere Rovers
Middlesbrough vs Barnsley
Bradford City vs Hull City
Rochdale vs Burton Albion
Doncaster Rovers vs Lincoln City
Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End
Shrewsbury Town vs Carlisle United
Port Vale vs Rotherham United
Fleetwood Town vs Wigan Athletic
Southern section
Norwich City vs Birmingham City
Coventry City vs Bristol City
Northampton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers
Cardiff City vs Portsmouth
Charlton Athletic vs QPR
Crawley Town vs Bristol Rovers
Walsall vs Swindon Town
Ipswich Town vs Colchester United
Luton Town vs Newport County
Reading vs Stevenage
Plymouth Argyle vs Peterborough United
AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham
Cheltenham Town vs Exeter City
MK Dons vs Sutton United
Forest Green Rovers vs Leyton Orient
Cambridge United vs Millwall
Oxford United vs Swansea City
Ties will be played during the week commencing August 10.