Katerina Svitkova: Chelsea sign attacking midfielder from West Ham

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Katerina Svitkova from West Ham.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder has signed a three-year deal to join Emma Hayes' side, having spent two years with the Hammers, where she made a total of 34 Women's Super League appearances and scored five goals.

A Czech Republic international since 2014, Svitkova has been named Women's Czech Footballer of the Year on four occasions and was a prolific scorer during her time at Slavia Prague, where she started her career.

Image: The Czech international made 34 appearances for West Ham

She becomes the second player to depart West Ham this week, after Manchester United signed Canada international Adriana Leon on a two-year contract.

After the move to Kingsmeadow was confirmed, Svitkova told the club's official website: "I am living my dream! I have wanted to play for this club my whole life having supported the team since childhood and I really appreciate this exciting opportunity.

"Chelsea is a huge club with amazing history for both the men's and women's teams. They have the best players and coaches and I can't wait to meet everyone.

"Chelsea also has the best fans and I can't wait to meet them at Kingsmeadow. I want to win everything, and I know that with Chelsea it is possible!"

Hayes added: "Katerina has developed really well over the past two years at West Ham. We've been watching her for some time and knew she'd offer the team a lot of quality in midfield and also wing-back too. She's really versatile and extremely driven and has a real love for Chelsea.

"She is the profile we have been looking for and a person who I know will give everything to the shirt when she arrives at the club later this summer."

