Jack Wilshere reveals he has left Danish club AGF and is "considering his next step"

Jack Wilshere has left Danish club AGF after less than five months and is now "considering his next step" in his career.

The 30-year-old former England international, whose career has been dogged by injury problems, joined the Danish Superliga club in February and played 14 league games for the club.

The former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder had been without a club since he was released by Bournemouth last summer and had been training with Arsenal and Italian side Como to maintain his fitness as he looked for a new club.

Speaking on Instagram, Wilshere said: "My time at @agffodbold has come to an end. Myself and the club have mutually agreed it's best for me to move on. I would like to thank everybody at AGF for the support and confidence they gave me from day 1.

"The club showed trust in me that not many others were willing to give. Although results were hard to come by the fans support of me and the team was unbelievable. Thank you guys for welcoming me into your club and city. I wish you all the best in the future. Personally I am considering all of my options."

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The Danish Superliga club released a statement saying: "AGF and Jack Wilshere have agreed not to extend the partnership.

"In the spring, AGF benefited from Jack Wilshere's great footballing and human qualities on a deal that expired at the end of June.

"There has subsequently been a dialogue on continuing the cooperation, but after careful consideration, the parties have jointly come to the conclusion that the agreement will not be extended."

Sporting director Stig Inge Bjornebye added: "We all want to thank Jack for the time he has been in AGF. It has been a great pleasure to work with him and experience him share his experiences from a very nice and special career."

Whether Wilshere will continue his playing career is unclear. Arsenal have reportedly held talks with Wilshere as they look to fill their vacant Under-23 and Under-18 head coach positions.

The Gunners lost their U23s boss, Kevin Betsy, and U18s head coach, Dan Micciche, when the pair joined Crawley Town in June.