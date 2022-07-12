Barcelona and Spain's Alexia Putellas to miss up to a year after surgery on ligament tear

Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas ruled out of playing for up to a year following surgery on an ACL injury suffered in build-up to Euro 2022 opener

Tuesday 12 July 2022 16:45, UK

Alexia Putellas has been ruled out of Spain&#39;s Euro 2022 campaign
Image: Alexia Putellas will be sidelined for up to a year after suffering injury ahead of the Women's Euros

Spain and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas, the current Ballon d'Or holder, will miss nearly a year of football after undergoing surgery on a ligament tear.

Spain announced last week Putellas had injured her knee during a training session in the build-up to the Women's Euros, a tournament they went into as one of the favourites.

"According to the club's medical services... Alexia Putellas has been successfully operated on Tuesday morning at the Hospital de Barcelona for the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament," Barcelona said.

"The estimated time of absence is between 10 and 12 months."

Putellas&#39; team-mates held a shirt bearing her name during the pre-match team photograph ahead of the game at stadium.mk
Image: Putellas' team-mates held a shirt bearing her name during the pre-match team photograph ahead of the game at stadium.mk

Spain will hope Putellas is fit in time for the women's World Cup, which begins in July next year in Australia and New Zealand.

Trending

The injury is also a major blow for Barcelona as Putellas, who in addition to her Ballon d'Or title was also named FIFA Best Women's Player earlier this year, was the top scorer in the Champions League with 11 goals. She also finished with 18 strikes in the Primiera Liga last season.

Also See:

Spain had already gone into the European Championships without their all-time top scorer Jennifer Hermoso. They beat Finland 4-1 in their opening match and play Germany on Tuesday evening.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema