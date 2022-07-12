Barcelona and Spain's Alexia Putellas to miss up to a year after surgery on ligament tear

Spain and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas, the current Ballon d'Or holder, will miss nearly a year of football after undergoing surgery on a ligament tear.

Spain announced last week Putellas had injured her knee during a training session in the build-up to the Women's Euros, a tournament they went into as one of the favourites.

"According to the club's medical services... Alexia Putellas has been successfully operated on Tuesday morning at the Hospital de Barcelona for the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament," Barcelona said.

"The estimated time of absence is between 10 and 12 months."

Image: Putellas' team-mates held a shirt bearing her name during the pre-match team photograph ahead of the game at stadium.mk

Spain will hope Putellas is fit in time for the women's World Cup, which begins in July next year in Australia and New Zealand.

The injury is also a major blow for Barcelona as Putellas, who in addition to her Ballon d'Or title was also named FIFA Best Women's Player earlier this year, was the top scorer in the Champions League with 11 goals. She also finished with 18 strikes in the Primiera Liga last season.

Spain had already gone into the European Championships without their all-time top scorer Jennifer Hermoso. They beat Finland 4-1 in their opening match and play Germany on Tuesday evening.