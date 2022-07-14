Oleksandr Zinchenko: Arsenal working on deal for Man City defender and are expected to make a bid

Arsenal are interested in Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko and are expected to formally bid for the player.

It is thought City would be open to doing business on Zinchenko if their valuation is met. The 25-year-old can cover a variety of positions, including left-back and central midfield.

Arsenal have been in the market for a left-sided defender and were trying to sign Manchester United bound Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

City, meanwhile, want to bring in a left-back and remain interested in Brighton's Marc Cucurella, as Sky Sports News revealed back in June.

Arsenal accept defeat to Man Utd in Lisandro Martinez chase

Manchester United are in the closing stages of wrapping up an agreement with Ajax for Lisandro Martinez, with Arsenal having conceded defeat in their pursuit of the Argentina international.

The 24-year-old has stated his desire to reunite with Erik ten Hag and a deal in the region of £45m is being finalised.

If all progresses as smoothly as United would like, Martinez should link up with the squad on their pre-season tour of Australia.

Jesus scores 90 seconds into Arsenal debut

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus scores on his debut for the club in a friendly against FC Nurnberg

Gabriel Jesus, who made the same move Zinchenko could do earlier this summer, scored 90 seconds into his first Arsenal outing as his double helped the Gunners to a 5-3 friendly victory over German second division side FC Nurnberg.

The Brazil striker came on at half-time in Germany with the Gunners 2-0 down - and made an immediate impact, scoring high in the net from Ainsley Maitland-Niles' pass.

Mohammed Elneny then hit a wonder-strike to equalise for Mikel Arteta's side, before two Nurnburg own goals from Christpher Schindler and Tim Handwerker gave the Gunners a 4-2 advantage.