Kerstin Casparij: Man City sign Dutch defender to replace Barcelona-bound Lucy Bronze

Manchester City have secured the signing of Dutch international Kerstin Casparij from FC Twente - and the right-back is not fazed by the prospect of becoming Lucy Bronze's replacement at the club.

Casparij has signed a three-year contract with Gareth Taylor's squad and has been given the No 2 shirt recently vacated by England international Bronze - who left for Barcelona at the end of her contract this summer.

City's new signing was part of the Netherlands squad that got to the quarter-finals of the Women's European Championship and will join up with her new club for pre-season training next week - and she revealed her excitement to Sky Sports News about moving to Manchester.

Image: Kerstin Casparij in her new City colours

"Gareth and I were on the same page of our style of play and what that would mean for me as a right back," she said. "Playing the Manchester City way next year just gets me very, very happy.

"I got a feel for the club when I was there for the medical. It feels like home and people are genuinely nice. I can't wait to call it home for the next couple of years."

Image: Manchester City have secured the signing of Dutch international Kerstin Casparij

Casparij's right-back predecessor Bronze spent the last two years back in Manchester, becoming the first defender and English player to win the 2020 FIFA's Best Women's Player of the Year award while contracted to the Women's Super League club.

But the 21-year-old is not feeling any pressure about living up to the expectations left behind by Bronze.

"It's an honour that they want to sign me to take over from Lucy and she's an incredible player," the Dutch international added. "She's an incredible person as well and a Manchester City legend.

"It's quite big shoes to fill but I don't feel the pressure. I feel the confidence they have in me and I'll be doing her justice."

