Liverpool Women to face Everton at Anfield in Merseyside derby in September live on Sky

Liverpool Women's Merseyside derby clash with Everton will be played at Anfield, the newly-promoted Women's Super League club have announced.

The derby, which will take place on September 25, live on Sky Sports, will be the first women's game played at Liverpool's iconic home since November 2019, where 23,500 supporters watched Everton beat the Reds 1-0.

The news coincides with England as a nation gripped by the Lionesses' progress to Sunday's Women's Euro 2020 final against Germany at Wembley Stadium.

Manager Matt Beard, who helped secure Liverpool's return to the top flight by guiding the club to last season's FA Women's Championship title, believes England 'will get the job done' and the future is bright for English women's football.

Ahead of this summer's Euros England-Germany final, Liverpool boss Matt Beard says he believes England 'will get the job done' and the future is bright for English women's football

"It's been a fantastic tournament, I've really enjoyed it," he said. "England have had a great tournament so far, the way England have managed and finished their games has been fantastic.

"It's going to be a great occasion on Sunday, hopefully England can get over the line. I think we will. You've seen the togetherness of the group, and being at a sold-out Wembley I think the girls will get the job done."

On the Anfield derby, Beard added: "It's going to be a fantastic occasion. Watching the last game in 2019, with more than 23,000 in the stadium, the atmosphere sounded unbelievable.

"The Merseyside derby is the first fixture I look for as we really missed the game last year. It's great to be playing Everton again and even better that it will be at Anfield."

Etihad Stadium to host women's Manchester derby

Image: Etihad Stadium will host the WSL Manchester derby in December

Manchester City Women followed suit by announcing December's derby against Manchester United would take place at the Etihad Stadium.

Gareth Taylor's side host their cross-city rivals on the weekend of December 10-11 in what will be the first women's fixture since a then-record 31,213 supporters watch City's 1-0 victory over United on the opening day of the 2019/20 WSL season.

"This is amazing news and something to look forward to for the new season," City manager Taylor said.

"For the derby at the Academy Stadium earlier this year, it was amazing to see a sell-out crowd there and the demand for tickets was unbelievable.

"A Manchester derby always has a little added spice, but to bring it back to the Etihad again - especially with the growth of the league over the last few seasons - will bring it to another level."

Champions Chelsea start defence at Stamford Bridge

Reigning WSL champions Chelsea will kick off their title defence against London rivals West Ham at Stamford Bridge on September 11.

Chelsea are aiming to win a record fourth consecutive WSL, with the first of those three title triumphs starting at Stamford Bridge with a 1-0 win over Tottenham at the start of the 2019/20 season.

Manager Emma Hayes said: "We've all enjoyed getting behind the players this summer and watching their progress in the Euros.

"What a great opportunity we have to welcome everyone back for this important first match of the season. We've missed ours fans and hope to see the Bridge packed out!"