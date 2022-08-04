SWPL: Scottish game must capitalise on England's Euro success, says Fiona McIntyre

SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre believes the Lionesses' Euro 2022 triumph can also be a "watershed moment" for the game in Scotland.

The new Scottish Women's Premier League kicks off this weekend with the success of the European Championship having boosted the interest and passion in the game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre believes England's Euro 2022 victory can help grow the women's game in Scotland

McIntyre is hopeful they can capitalise on the tournament's success and England's victory.

"I was lucky to be there on Sunday and what an occasion it was," she told Sky Sports News.

"It's got the potential to have a huge impact up here, potentially a watershed moment.

"I say potential because it does require everyone to play their part - we need our commercial partners to invest at a level that's going to make a difference, we need broadcasters to shine a light on the game and we need better facilities for our clubs to access."

Elite women's football in Scotland is now the responsibility of the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) after previously being run by Scottish Women's Football (SWF).

The SPFL will also run a new League Cup and the Scottish FA has announced a national cup at the dawn of a new era for the women's game in Scotland.

"The more the game is visible and accessible then the quicker we can grow that grassroots element of the game and have more girls playing football and the better the quality will be at the performance level," added McIntyre.

"There's a real palpable sense of excitement, everyone's looking forward to the new season ahead and there's a sense that women's football is on a real upward curve and everyone's willing to work together to make it happen."

Thomson: We must continue to grow the game

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers Women manager Malky Thomson insists it is vital the game is given help to grow in Scotland as they prepare to kick-off their SWPL title defence

Rangers start their title defence on Sunday against newly-promoted Glasgow Women at their new home of Broadwood Stadium.

All league and cup fixtures will be played at the North Lanarkshire ground along with UEFA European matches, should they successfully qualify.

Rangers ended City's 14-year grip on the Scottish Women's Premier League last season, clinching their first SWPL 1 title with a game to spare and head coach Malky Thomson believes they are ready to impress once again.

"An experience the girls had never had last season was winning something of that enormity and now this season they've got a different dynamic where they've got to try and retain it," he said.

Image: Celtic Women won the Scottish Cup last season

"We've added to the squad, we've had a good preparation in Spain and we're good to go for Sunday.

"We must grow the game and allow for talent to flourish.

"There are lots of talented youth players out there and at Rangers we have some experienced players that have come in and the impact they will have on our youth players will only benefit Scottish football."

Doncaster: The future is bright for the women's game

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster looks ahead to the new season, discusses the introduction of VAR, growth of the Scottish Women's Premier League and much more

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "There's a huge amount to look forward to and part of that is indeed the women's game.

"Next season the top two divisions of the women's league will come under the remit of the SPFL and we're very excited about that.

"I think it's a hugely-exciting development in the game in Scotland. We've seen the growth in women's football across the globe and we want to be a part of that.

"It's been led very much by the clubs and we're certainly hopeful that we'll be able to give whatever support we can to maximise the potential that undoubtedly exists in women's football in Scotland."