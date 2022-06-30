SWPL 2022-23 fixtures: Rangers start title defence against Glasgow Women

The 2022-23 Scottish Women's Premier League season will kick off on Sunday, August 7 as Rangers look to defend their maiden title.

Malky Thomson's side will start their title defence at home to newly promoted Glasgow Women, while Glasgow City will start their bid to reclaim the trophy against Spartans at Petershill.

Rangers ended City's 14-year grip on the Scottish Women's Premier League last season, clinching their first SWPL 1 title with a game to spare.

Dundee United, who won SWPL 2 last season, will start their campaign in the top flight with a match at home to Motherwell.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers Women manager Malky Thomson says the disappointment of last season pushed them to win this season's SWPL title.

Two clubs were promoted from SWPL 2 at the end of last season with none relegated from SWPL 1 due to the top league being expanded to 12 teams.

Elite women's football in Scotland is now the responsibility of the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) after previously being run by Scottish Women's Football (SWF).

The SPFL will also run a new League Cup at the dawn of a new era for the women's game in Scotland.

Fiona McIntyre, interim managing director of the SWPL, said: "It is a hugely exciting moment to finally be releasing this season's SWPL fixture list.

"This will be the first season of the SWPL under the responsibility of the SPFL and we believe this is a significant moment for the continued growth of the game in this country.

"Women's football in Scotland has gone from strength to strength in recent times, and everyone will be working hard to maximise the potential of the league in the months and years ahead.

"We can't wait for this season's action to get underway, and we wish all our clubs the best of luck for the season ahead."

Opening day fixtures

Image: Rangers ended Glasgow City's grip on the title last season

Celtic vs Hibernian

Dundee United vs Motherwell

Glasgow City vs Spartans

Hamilton vs Aberdeen

Heart of Midlothian vs Partick Thistle

Rangers vs Glasgow Women

Image: Celtic women won the Scottish Cup last season

SWPL 2:

Boroughmuir vs Kilmarnock

Gartcairn vs East Fife

Montrose vs Stirling University

St Johnstone vs Queens Park

Doncaster: The future is bright for the women's game

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster looks ahead to the new season, discusses the introduction of VAR, growth of the Scottish Women's Premier League and much more.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "There's a huge amount to look forward to and part of that is indeed the women's game.

"Next season the top two divisions of the women's league will come under the remit of the SPFL and we're very excited about that.

"I think it's a hugely exciting development in the game in Scotland. We've seen the growth in women's football across the globe and we want to be a part of that.

"It's been led very much by the clubs and we're certainly hopeful that we'll be able to give whatever support we can to maximise the potential that undoubtedly exists in women's football in Scotland."