Scottish Women's Premier League: Record crowds on opening day of new SWPL season

The Scottish Women's Premier League attracted record crowds during the first weekend of the new season.

More than 2,000 fans attended Sunday's fixtures, the highest-ever total for an opening weekend in Scottish women's football since records began.

The best crowd was at Rangers' 14-0 win over SWPL1 newcomers Glasgow Women at Broadwood where 720 turned up to see the defending champions kick-off their title defence.

The increased crowds come after a rebrand of the SWPL and the increased exposure for the women's game generated by England's historic Euro 2022 win.

SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre believes the high turnout marks the beginning of a "new era" for the women's game in Scotland.

"We're thrilled with this news and would like to thank all supporters that attended matches across the country on Sunday," she said.

"This is a new era for women's football in Scotland and clubs, players, and fans alike have responded incredibly positively to this.

"The investment on the pitch is clear to see and that certainly attracts fans to games. What's also important is engaging with those fans and providing a quality experience. Clubs are continuing to invest in the matchday experience, and I believe the SWPL and SWPL 2 provides an exciting and affordable day out for football fans and families."

Image: Rangers kicked off their title defence with a 14-0 victory

Elsewhere in the top-flight, eight-time champions Glasgow City eased to a 7-0 win over Spartans, while Celtic beat Hibs 9-0.

Hearts beat Partick Thistle 3-1. with Hamilton winning by the same score against Aberdeen. Dundee United and Motherwell drew 1-1.

McIntyre added: "These figures from Week 1 of the season are very positive. Alongside the clubs, we aim to capitalise on a number of exciting opportunities throughout the season to continue to grow attendances and achieve this target.

"The SWPL and SWPL 2 continues this Sunday, with a number of teams playing at home for the first time in 2022/23. I encourage fans, particularly of the teams involved, to get along and show their support."