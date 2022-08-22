Ellen White: England striker and Euro 2022 winner announces retirement

England striker and Euro 2022 winner Ellen White has announced her retirement from football.

The 33-year-old made the announcement in a heartfelt message on Twitter.

White said: "This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine."

White played a key role as the Lionesses clinched the European Championships this summer, starting every match and scoring twice to take her final record for her country to 52 goals with 113 caps.

She represented England at three Euros and three World Cups, scoring six goals at the 2019 tournament.

England Women's head coach Sarina Wiegman said: "Ellen has given so much for England and we are all so proud of her. I have only had the pleasure of working with her for this past year, but her professionalism, work rate and finishing ability is world-class.

"This summer, she did an amazing job for the team, she is the perfect team player and helped the younger players to find their way in international football. I already knew she was a great player but I found an even better person. We will miss her, but I fully understand her decision to take a new direction."

At domestic level, White won both the WSL and FA Cup twice with Arsenal before lifting the FA Cup again with Manchester City in 2020. She signed a two-year contract with City the following year, but will not see out her current deal.

Image: Ellen White is the second all-time leading goalscorer in the WSL

Baroness Sue Campbell, The FA's director of women's football, said: "Ellen White will long be remembered as a model for others to follow. It is not just about her record-breaking 52 goals and performances on the pitch, but about the standards she set and the way she conducts herself.

"A true leader of women, it has never been about Ellen White for her - even when she was scoring the crucial goals or giving everything she had, it was always the team first. She is a legend of the modern game."

The FA plans to recognise White's career at one of England's home autumn fixtures.

