Emerson Palmieri to West Ham: Chelsea defender undergoing medical after £15m move agreed

Italy international Emerson Palmieri is on the brink of joining West Ham from Chelsea in a £15m move, with the left-back undergoing a medical with the east London side

Tuesday 23 August 2022 10:19, UK

ORLANDO, FL - JULY 23: Chelsea defender Emerson (33) looks on during the game between Chelsea and Arsenal on July 23, 2022 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)
Image: Chelsea defender Emerson is set to join London rivals West Ham

Emerson Palmieri is having the second part of his medical with West Ham, ahead of his £15m move from Chelsea.

The left-back has agreed personal terms with the Hammers and confirmation of his move across London is expected soon.

If the deal goes through, Italy Euro 2020 winner Emerson would become West Ham's seventh signing of the window and take their spending this summer past £120m.

The 28-year-old joined Chelsea from Roma in January 2018 but has struggled to become a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge, often providing cover for Marcos Alonso or Ben Chilwell, while Marc Cucurella's arrival has knocked him further down the pecking order.

Emerson, who had two years left on his Chelsea contract, spent last season on loan with Ligue 1 side Lyon, where he played 29 league games and scored one goal, and will challenge 32-year-old Aaron Cresswell for the West Ham left-back spot.

