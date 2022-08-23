Liverpool transfer plans not affected by Man Utd defeat and lengthening injury list

Liverpool's defeat to Manchester United and a lengthening injury list will not affect their transfer plans with Jurgen Klopp's side still not expected to enter the market for a new midfielder.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher argued in the wake of Liverpool's 2-1 loss, which left them five points behind champions Manchester City and without a win this season, that the Reds do require midfield reinforcements.

"Jurgen Klopp is not daft," the former Liverpool defender said. "He knows that when he looks at his first choice midfield of Thiago, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, it's a really good midfield, but they are all over 30. That is not ideal for any team, certainly when you want to play as intense as Liverpool do.

"They do have lots of numbers there. Milner can come in there, and there's Keita and Curtis Jones, but if you are talking about real top quality, Liverpool need a midfield player."

Liverpool also have a lengthening injury list. Klopp confirmed after the defeat to Manchester United that midfielder Naby Keita is facing a further spell on the sidelines after suffering a setback before the game at Old Trafford.

Naby was injured [on Sunday]. We need further assessment but it doesn’t look like that he is in training [on Tuesday]. Maybe will know more [on Tuesday] but I don’t know. During the week it is not easy because we have 15 senior outfield players, I think, in training. That’s obviously not cool.

Alongside Keita, Klopp was without Thiago, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the trip to Man Utd - and he left Fabinho on the bench as Harvey Elliot was brought in with Jordan Henderson and James Milner. Klopp was also without Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and the suspended Darwin Nunez, but the absences do not make it any more likely that Liverpool will enter into the transfer market.

Liverpool remain undeterred from their long-term transfer strategy despite their worst start to the season in a decade.

The club are known for being proactive rather than reactive in the market - only signing players they believe to be of good quality and good value - and that is not expected to change.

With just over a week left of the window, Liverpool are understood to consider those that are on the market to be either not good enough, or overpriced.

They are therefore more keen to get their raft of injured players back to full fitness.

Nunez is the most high-profile addition this summer while youngsters Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsey have also arrived at Anfield.

'Liverpool need a midfielder but they shouldn't panic'

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"Not in terms of the numbers in the squad or to beef the squad up, Liverpool need someone to go in and play, and that player they feel is not available now.

"I would stick with what Liverpool do where they don't panic and they don't do things because they've got to go and get someone.

"If he was available now, Liverpool would buy him, but they've obviously got something maybe lined up for next summer.

"That's what Liverpool have notoriously done. They did it with Virgil van Dijk. They did it with him when they couldn't get him and they didn't go and buy another centre back. So, Klopp will be thinking that is the plan, that is how we go about things. It has proved successful and we'll do the same again.

"However, there is no doubt Liverpool need more in midfield. The midfield is the one glaring part of that team that really stands out and that can't go up against Man City when you see the quality they have."

