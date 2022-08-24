Carabao Cup second round: Newcastle survive scare against League Two Tranmere to claim place in third round

Premier League clubs Newcastle and Leeds overcame lower division opposition to secure their places in the League Cup third round with victories on Wednesday.

Newcastle had to fight back from a goal down to beat fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers, while Leeds also had a scare before running out 3-1 winners over Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley.

Brighton fought off a challenge from Forest Green Rovers, while Championship Bristol City won 3-1 at League One Wycombe Wanderers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup round two match between Forest Green Rovers and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Brighton ensured they would not be victims of a Carabao Cup upset with a 3-0 win at Forest Green.

Deniz Undav and Steve Alzate both struck late in the first half to put the much-changed Seagulls in control and Evan Ferguson added a third in the 90th minute.

The scoreline somewhat flattered the visitors, though, needing Jason Steele to deny efforts from Rovers' Josh March and Kyle McAllister.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between Leeds United and Barnsley.

Leeds secured safe passage to the third round after edging out Barnsley 3-1 in a feisty Yorkshire derby at Elland Road.

A fine strike from Luis Sinisterra, who then won a penalty for Mateusz Klich to double the lead, gave the hosts a strong advantage but the Tykes responded.

Mads Andersen pulled one back with a diving header and the visitors were denied an equaliser when Callum Styles' penalty hit the post.

Tempers flared at times in the second half but Klich's second before the hour wrapped up the win.

Newcastle survived a scare against Tranmere to claim a place in the third round with a 2-1 success.

The Premier League side were stunned when Elliott Nevitt gave Rovers the lead against the run of play at Prenton Park, but Jamaal Lascelles levelled before the break.

Chris Wood eased nerves by heading Newcastle ahead from a Kieran Trippier corner seven minutes after the interval and Eddie Howe's side held on.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between Wycombe Wanderers and Bristol City.

Kane Wilson's first goal for Bristol City helped the Championship side advance to the third round of the Carabao Cup as they ran out 3-1 winners at League One Wycombe.

It was also a night to remember for 18-year-old midfielder Dylan Kadji, who had earlier put the Robins in front on what was his senior debut.

Kadji's big moment took just seven minutes to arrive as he prodded the ball into the roof of the net from close range after Cameron Pring had headed down Kal Naismith's corner.

Victory was assured in stoppage time as Tommy Conway ran through on goal before squaring the ball for fellow substitute Antoine Semenyo to walk into the net.