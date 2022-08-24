Champions League group-stage draw: When is it and who could Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Celtic and Rangers face?

The Champions League group-stage draw takes place on Thursday, with Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Celtic and Rangers set to discover their first opponents in the 2022/23 competition.

When is the draw?

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw will take place from 5pm (BST) on Thursday, August 25. The draw ceremony is being held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Which teams are in the draw?

Twenty-six teams qualified automatically for the Champions League group stage via their 2021/22 league position, while six further teams booked their places via the play-offs.

The Premier League has four representatives at the group stage.

England : Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham

: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Spain: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla Italy: AC Milan, Juventus, Inter Milan, Napoli

AC Milan, Juventus, Inter Milan, Napoli Germany: Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen

Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen France: Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille Portugal: Porto, Sporting, Benfica

Porto, Sporting, Benfica Netherlands: Ajax

Ajax Austria: Red Bull Salzburg

Red Bull Salzburg Belgium: Club Brugge

Club Brugge Croatia: Dinamo Zagreb

Dinamo Zagreb Czech Republic: Viktoria Plzen

Viktoria Plzen Denmark: FC Copenhagen

FC Copenhagen Israel: Maccabi Haifa

Maccabi Haifa Ukraine : Shakhtar Donetsk

: Shakhtar Donetsk Scotland: Celtic, Rangers

Which team is in which pot? Pot 1: Ajax, Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt, Man City, AC Milan, PSG, Porto, Real Madrid

Pot 2: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, RB Leipzig, Sevilla, Tottenham

Pot 3: Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli, Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting

Pot 4: Celtic, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Maccabi Haifa, Marseille, Viktoria Plzen, Rangers, Dinamo Zagreb

How does the draw work?

The 32 teams will be split into four seeding pots for Thursday's draw.

Pot 1 will consist of the holders, Real Madrid, Europa League winners, Eintracht Frankfurt, and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2021/22 continental titles. Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by club coefficient rankings.

No team can play a side from their own league at this stage, meaning there will be no all-English ties until the knockout phase. UEFA will confirm any other restrictions ahead of the draw ceremony.

When are the group stage games?

The full fixture list for the group stage will be revealed after the draw but UEFA has confirmed the matchday dates.

Matchday 1: September 6/7

Matchday 2: September 13/14

Matchday 3: October 4/5

Matchday 4: October 11/12

Matchday 5: October 25/26

Matchday 6: November 1/2

When is the Champions league round of 16 draw?

The round of 16 draw will take place on November 7 at 12pm CET in Nyon, Switzerland.

The 2022/23 Champions League final will take place on June 10, 2023 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, which was the venue for Liverpool's famous comeback victory over AC Milan in 2005.

Round of 16: February 14/15/21/22 & March 7/8/14/15, 2023

Quarter-finals: April 11/12 & 18/19, 2023

Semi-finals: May 9/10 & 16/17, 2023

Final: June 10, 2023 (Istanbul, Turkey)