Bernardo Silva: Pep Guardiola says Manchester City midfielder 'likes Barcelona a lot' amid transfer speculation

Pep Guardiola says he is keen to hold onto Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva but conceded the player 'likes Barcelona a lot' amid transfer reports linking the Portuguese with a move to the Catalan club.

Silva played 65 minutes of a friendly between City and Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night and afterwards Guardiola spoke about the midfielder's future.

Guardiola insisted he was keen to keep hold of the 28-year-old, who has won four Premier League titles at City, and underlined that no offer had been made from Barcelona for the player, despite reports outlining the Spanish side's interest in him over the past two summers.

However, he accepted Bernardo has an affection for Guardiola's former side.

"I'm no one to tell Barca to forget about (signing) Bernardo," Guardiola told reporters after the friendly contest finished 3-3.

"We want him to stay with us, but I don't want anyone who's not happy. The first thing would be for the clubs to come to an agreement, but there has been no offer for him in these last two years.

Image: City's Bernardo Silva up against Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

"I don't want him to go, he's a superlative player and a great person... and there are only seven or eight days left (in the window) and we would have to turn to the transfer market. I want him to stay. That said, it is true Bernardo likes Barcelona a lot."

Barcelona manager Xavi, who was sitting besides Guardiola in the news conference, said any move would "depend on City".

City help Barca raise money for ALS research

There were 91,062 fans at the Camp Nou for the midweek fixture, which was organised to raise money for ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) research at Luzón Foundation, in support of former Barcelona goalkeeper and coach Juan Carlos Unzue, who was diagnosed with the incurable degenerative neurological condition in 2020.

Image: Man City head coach Pep Guardiola and Barcelona boss Xavi ahead of kick-off

In the game, Julian Alvarez opened the scoring before goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong - two players interesting Premier League clubs - put Barcelona ahead.

City youngster Cole Palmer levelled the match and after Memphis Depay - who has been linked with a return to Manchester United - scored a third for Barcelona, Riyad Mahrez grabbed an injury-time equaliser.

Image: Barca's Frenkie de Jong competes with Man City's Julian Alvarez

"I would like to thank Barcelona and Manchester City for their commitment and sensitivity to our cause," said Unzue. "I also want to thank everyone who bought a ticket, and everyone who donated via the row zero initiative. I would like you to know that everyone from the ALS team - here on the pitch with me - want to keep living and enjoying life."

