Europa League and Europa Conference League group-stage draw: When is it and who could Man Utd and Arsenal face?

Thursday 25 August 2022 23:44, UK
The Europa League and Europa Conference League group-stage draws take place on Friday, with Manchester United and Arsenal set to discover their first opponents.
The 2022/23 UEFA Europa League group stage draw will take place from 12pm (BST) on Friday, August 26. The draw ceremony is being held in Istanbul, Turkey.
The Europa Conference League draw follows later from 1.30pm.
The final 10 teams in the group stages, finishing off all 32 confirmed sides, were decided with the second leg of the play-off qualification round on Thursday evening.
The Premier League has two representatives at the group stage.
The 32 clubs are seeded into four pots of eight teams, with the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season.
Clubs from the same country cannot be drawn against each other, with each group containing one side from each of the four pots.
The group winners advance directly to the round of 16 while the group runners-up progress to the knockout round play-offs, where they will face eight teams transferring from the Champions League having finished third in their groups.
Third-placed teams transfer to the Europa Conference League, where they will face the group runners-up from that competition in the knockout round play-offs.
The full fixture list for the group stage will be revealed after the draw but UEFA has confirmed the matchday dates.
Matchday 1: September 8
Matchday 2: September 15
Matchday 3: October 6
Matchday 4: October 13
Matchday 5: October 27
Matchday 6: November 3
Knockout out round play-offs: November 7
Round of 16: February 24
Quarter and semi-finals: March 17
The 2022/23 Europa League final will take place on May 31, 2023 at the Puskas Arena Park in Budapest, Hungary.
Knockout out round play-offs: February 16 & 23
Round of 16: March 9 & 16
Quarter-finals: April 13 & 20
Semi-finals: May 11 & 18
Final: May 31 (Budapest)
The Europa Conference League draw follows the Europa League draw from 1.30pm on Friday.
The 32 teams in the draw are:
Much the same as the Europa League draw, the 32 clubs in the group stages are seeded into four pots of eight teams, with the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season.
Clubs from the same country cannot be drawn against each other, with each group containing one side from each of the four pots.
The group winners advance directly to the round of 16 with the group runners-up progressing to the knockout round play-offs, where they will face eight teams transferring from the Europa League having finished third in their groups.
The full fixture list for the group stage will be revealed after the draw but UEFA has confirmed the matchday dates.
Matchday 1: September 8
Matchday 2: September 15
Matchday 3: October 6
Matchday 4: October 13
Matchday 5: October 27
Matchday 6: November 3
Knockout round play-offs: November 7
Round of 16: February 24
Quarter and semi-finals: March 17
The 2022/23 Europa Conference League final will take place at Prague's Eden Arena on June 7 2023.
Knockout round play-offs: February 16 & 23
Round of 16: March 9 & 16
Quarter-finals: April 13 & 20
Semi-finals: May 11 & 18
Final: June 7 (Prague)