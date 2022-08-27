Bayern Munich frustrated by Yann Sommer-inspired Gladbach as Borussia Dortmund edge Hertha Berlin

Yann Sommer made a Bundesliga-record 19 saves as Borussia Monchengladbach held Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw.

Sommer beat the previous record of 14 saves held by Hamburg's Alexander Schwolow following a stunning performance between the sticks at the Allianz Arena.

Marcus Thuram opened the scoring for the visitors, capitalising on an error from Dayot Upamecano to race through and stroke the ball home.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

It was Borussia Monchengladbach's only shot in the entirety of the first half.

Sadio Mane had two efforts disallowed before Leroy Sane helped Bayern avoid defeat when he scored seven minutes from time.

Image: Leroy Sane salvaged a draw for Bayern Munich

Anthony Modeste's first goal for Borussia Dortmund was enough for his side to edge Hertha Berlin 1-0.

Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel played a key role in his team's third win from four games, though it will not erase memories of last weekend's 3-2 home loss to Werder Bremen, when Dortmund became the first in the league to concede three goals after the 88th minute.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Incredible scenes in the Bundesliga as Werder Bremen came from two goals down to beat Borussia Dortmund, scoring twice in injury time!

Modeste scored in the 32nd minute against Hertha, producing a brilliant header to meet former Cologne team-mate Salih Ozcan's cross. Turkey midfielder Ozcan was making his Dortmund debut following his transfer between the sides.

After scoring, Modeste ran to embrace coach Edin Terzic, and his celebrations belied the pressure he had been under since he joined from Cologne.

The Dortmund fans were celebrating again early in the second half when news came through of another Union Berlin goal at their bitter rivals Schalke.

Union's 6-1 rout of Schalke ensured it remained unbeaten in five consecutive away Bundesliga games for the first time. It was also their first victory over the Gelsenkirchen-based club.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Norwegian midfielder Morten Thorsby scored about five minutes into his Union debut, and Marius Bulter - who previously played for Union - deservedly equalised with a penalty in the 31st minute.

Sheraldo Becker restored the visitors' lead with a deflected shot five minutes later and Janik Haberer made it 3-1 with a powerful strike from distance before the break.

Becker scored again right after the interval to leave Schalke coach Frank Kramer rubbing his chin on the sideline. Sven Michel completed the rout with quick-fire goals in the 87th minute and 90th minute.

After starting the season with four defeats across all competitions, Bayer Leverkusen finally kicked into gear, beating Mainz 3-0.

Two first-half goals from Jeremie Frimpong in as many minutes after an own-goal from Jonathan Burkardt in the 29th-minute eases the pressure on Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane. RB Leipzig also got their first win, 2-0 over visiting Wolfsburg, with Hoffenheim defeating Augsburg 1-0.