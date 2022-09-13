Champions League round-up: PSG forward Lionel Messi creates history by scoring for 18th consecutive season

Lionel Messi created Champions League history by scoring for the 18th consecutive season in the competition as PSG won 3-1 at Maccabi Haifa.

Messi was on target as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to make it two victories from two games.

Tjaronn Chery hinted at an upset by giving the hosts the lead after 24 minutes.

But Messi equalised before the break, scoring against a 39th different opponent in the competition - another record.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar scored second-half goals as PSG punished their Israeli hosts with some clinical finishing.

Benfica also have two wins in Group H following a 2-1 victory at Juventus.

Arkadiusz Milik put Juventus ahead after four minutes, but Joao Mario levelled from the penalty spot and David Neres scored Benfica's winner.

Reigning champions Real Madrid left it late to beat RB Leipzig 2-0 at the Bernabeu.

Real were forced to wait until the 80th minute to break the deadlock, Federico Valverde curling home a left-footed shot.

Substitute Marco Asensio sealed the points in stoppage time with an immaculate finish from Toni Kroos' cutback.

The other Group F game saw Celtic draw 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland.

AC Milan top Group E after beating Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 at the San Siro. Olivier Giroud, from the penalty spot, Alexis Saelemaekers and Tommaso Pobega were on target for Milan, with Mislav Orsic replying for Dinamo.

In the same section, Graham Potter's first game as Chelsea manager ended in a 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge.

Erling Haaland came back to haunt former club Borussia Dortmund as Manchester City served up a late Champions League show to win 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Image: Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, celebrates after scoring his side's winner vs Borussia Dortmund

Copenhagen and Sevilla fought out a goalless draw in the other Group G game, giving City a three-point lead in the section after two games.

Ten-man Rangers suffered a 3-0 defeat to Napoli at Ibrox, where penalties proved the turning point of the game.