Real Madrid extend perfect start with derby win against Atletico Madrid - European round-up

A clinical Real Madrid extended their perfect start to the La Liga season when they beat city rivals Atletico 2-1 at the Metropolitano on Sunday.

Despite being second best for large periods of the first half, Carlo Ancelotti's side were ruthless in front of goal as strikes from Rodrygo and Federico Valverde put them in a commanding position.

Mario Hermoso pulled a goal back for the hosts late on but they were unable to find an equaliser, with the defender sent off in injury time.

Image: Mario Hermoso pulled one back for Atletico...

Image: ...before being sent off late on

Diego Simeone's side started brightly and went close through defender Felipe and Yannick Carrasco but found themselves behind when Rodrygo emphatically finished the visitors' first attempt on target on 18 minutes.

They doubled their lead with their next effort on goal when Valverde fired in from close range after Vinicius's shot had rebounded off the post.

Atletico set up a grandstand finish through substitute Hermoso's header seven minutes from time, before being sent off for a second bookable offence in injury time and Real held on to take the points.

Victory means Real return to the top of the LaLiga table on 18 points from six games, two ahead of Barcelona in second. Atleti are seventh, eight points behind their neighbours.

Juventus, Inter beaten | Mourinho sent off in Roma defeat

Image: Christian Gytkjaer celebrates after scoring Monza's winner against Juventus

Monza earned a surprising but deserved 1-0 home win over Juventus - their first Serie A victory of the season - as the visitors struggled after being reduced to 10 men.

Angel Di Maria's return from injury was cut short after being sent off five minutes before the break after placing his elbow in Armando Izzo's chest.

Juventus had half-chances in the first half but newly-promoted Monza smelled blood in the second half and pressured the opposition defence to make mistakes, while Massimiliano Allegri's side tried to look for possibilities of a counter-attack.

Substitute Christian Gytkjaer became the hero when he slid in the winner from Patrick Ciurria's cross in the 74th minute.

Roma coach Jose Mourinho will miss the match against his former club Inter after being sent off in a 1-0 defeat to Atalanta.

Mourinho was shown a red card in the 57th minute after going onto the field to remonstrate with referee Daniele Chiffi, who had awarded a free-kick to Atalanta rather than what Mourinho thought should have been a penalty for his side.

Mourinho became even more infuriated and had to be held back by a member of his staff.

Teenage defender Giorgio Scalvini scored the only goal of the match at the Stadio Olimpico, firing into the bottom right corner in the 35th minute.

Image: Roma's head coach Jose Mourinho argues with the referee and was sent off in their defeat to Atalanta

Udinese continued their strong start to the season as they recorded their fifth straight win, beating Inter Milan 3-1.

Nicolo Barella curled in a fantastic free-kick in the fifth minute to get Inter off to the perfect start but Udinese leveled when Roberto Pereyra's free-kick went in off Milan Skriniar.

Udinese hit the post before Jaka Bijol headed in a corner with three minutes remaining and Tolgay Arslan made sure of the points in stoppage time with a diving header.

A brilliant header by Napoli striker Giovanni Simeone helped his side to seal a 2-1 win at AC Milan and return to the top of the Serie A table.

Simeone headed home in the 78th minute almost from the edge of the six-yard box following a superb Mario Rui cross.

Winger Matteo Politano had scored a penalty in the 55th minute following a foul by Sergino Dest on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Olivier Giroud fired in an equaliser in the 69th minute from Theo Hernandez's cross.

Messi on target as PSG edge Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain opened a two-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 after Lionel Messi's early goal earned the French champions a 1-0 win at Lyon.

Messi scored his fourth league goal of the season in the fifth minute to put Christophe Galtier's side on 22 points from eight games.

Lyon, who have now lost their last three matches, are sixth on 13 points.

Union Berlin return to top of Bundesliga

Jordan Pefok and Sheraldo Becker scored again on Sunday to fire Union Berlin back to the top of the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg.

Becker set up Pefok to open the scoring in the 55th minute, then the Suriname forward raced clear to seal the win later on, giving Union a two-point lead over Borussia Dortmund after seven games.