Jorge Vilda: Spanish FA standing by head coach as 15 players threaten to quit due to mental health issues

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is standing by women's head coach Jorge Vilda after 15 players emailed them to say they would resign from the national team if he continued to take charge.

The emails, which were identical according to the RFEF, said that playing under Vilda was affecting their mental health.

But a strongly-worded statement said the players concerned had committed "a very serious infraction" by refusing to play that could lead to a suspension of up to five years from the national team.

RFEF also demanded apologies from those players involved if they want to represent Spain again, and stated they would use lower age-group players to bolster their squad in the meantime.

Image: Vilda was in charge against England in the Euros

Local media reported the Spanish women's team were in chaos last month, with players on the verge of a mutiny if the federation did not relieve Vilda of his duties.

"The RFEF can confirm that, throughout today, we received 15 emails from 15 players of the women's senior football team... in which they state that the current situation affects 'significantly' their emotional state and their health and that, 'as long as it is not reversed', they resign from the Spanish national team," the Spanish FA said in a statement on Thursday.

"The RFEF is not going to allow the players to question the continuity of the national coach and his coaching staff, since making those decisions does not fall within their powers."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The RFEF said that refusing to honour a call-up for a national team was classified as a "very serious infraction and can carry sanctions of two and five years of disqualification".

According to sources close to the situation, the players are unhappy with the management of injuries, the atmosphere in the locker room, Vilda's team selection and his training sessions.

The RFEF, which did not disclose the identities of the 15 players, said it fully supported the coach and that the players will only return to the team if they "recognise their mistake and ask for forgiveness".