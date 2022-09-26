Conor McMenamin: Northern Ireland winger cleared over historical video in which he appeared to sing a pro-IRA slogan

Conor McMenamin has been cleared to play in Northern Ireland's Nations League match against Greece on Tuesday as he will face no further action regarding a historical video in which he appeared to sing a pro-IRA slogan.

The 27-year-old Glentoran winger was withdrawn from Ian Baraclough's squad shortly before Saturday's 2-1 win over Kosovo after the video emerged.

However, given that the footage is believed to be almost a decade old and the former Cliftonville and Linfield player was punished by his club at the time, the Irish FA allowed him to travel to Athens on Sunday while an independent disciplinary committee considered whether he had breached IFA rules.

McMenamin has now been cleared and joined his team-mates in training on Monday evening ahead of the crunch fixture against Greece, in which Northern Ireland need to avoid defeat to be sure of not dropping into a relegation play-off.

McMenamin was withdrawn a day after striker Kyle Lafferty was sent home amid an investigation by his club Kilmarnock into a video appearing to show him using alleged sectarian language, but that was understood to have been recorded only last week.

Image: McMenamin (right) has played three times for Northern Ireland

McMenamin's reinstatement for the Greece game will give him the opportunity to add to the three caps he earned in June after an outstanding season with Glentoran last term was rewarded with his first international call-up.

Speaking after Saturday's 2-1 win over Kosovo, Northern Ireland manager Baraclough had said he hoped historic videos would not become a recurring problem for the team.

"It's a distraction you'd rather not have," Baraclough said. "To happen so close to kick-off time, I thought we did the right things in pulling Conor out of the squad. It needs to be looked at.

"Clearly it's a historic video from social media from when he was 16 I think. I'm not sure where it's going to go at this time.

"You just hope that it isn't (something that continues) and things don't get churned up. I'd rather leave it at that and not elaborate on it too much. I was trying to concentrate on a game of football and that's what we did.

"It's been tough for the boys because if you lose two members of the squad, you know they get close and they don't like to see that happen to anyone. It could have played a major factor but they rallied and got a result."

Ahead of Tuesday's match against Greece, Baraclough said on Monday it had been the right decision to keep McMenamin out of the Kosovo game, but that he was delighted to have him available again.

"I don't think we could take any chances as an association in light of what had happened a couple of days previously with Kyle (Lafferty)," he said. "The decision was taken, we see where it went, the disciplinary committee looked at that and now he is free to be with us tomorrow night which is good news.

"We couldn't be sure until we looked into it and that's what's been done. I think that was right. It was hard telling the lad, hard to give him the information and to deny him being with the squad and possibly making another cap but it was the right thing to be done."

Image: Kyle Lafferty was sent home from Northern Ireland duty amid an investigation by his club Kilmarnock into a video appearing to show him using alleged sectarian language

Lafferty was sent home from the squad on Friday after a video emerged of him appearing to use an alleged sectarian slur in an altercation with fans, sparking an investigation from his club Kilmarnock. The 35-year-old remains absent with that investigation ongoing.

Baraclough confirmed the incident was believed to have happened after he had taken the players out for dinner last Tuesday evening as part of a team-bonding exercise, but said he had no regrets about doing so.

"We all went out, we all went to the restaurant and we all came back," he said. "The players had a day off the next day, they're adults and they know they've got a responsibility. When they're away on international duty they're representing themselves, their clubs, their families and me.

"We can't keep them cooped up in a hotel, we've got to give them a certain amount of trust and hope that's the right thing to do.

"It might be something we have to look at but it's always served Northern Ireland teams well when we've had that time together. It was something we weren't expecting, to wake up to those sorts of headlines and that sort of news. It was disappointing."