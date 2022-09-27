Fabian Delph: Former England international retires from football aged 32

Former England, Everton, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Leeds midfielder Fabian Delph has announced his retirement from football aged 32.

Delph made 204 Premier League appearances for Everton, Manchester City and Aston Villa after starting his career in the Championship with Leeds and won 20 international caps.

He was part of Gareth Southgate's 2018 World Cup squad in Russia, where he made three appearances, including coming off the bench in the quarter-final win over Sweden.

Delph's contract with the Toffees expired in the summer after injuries restricted him to just 21 appearances over the last two seasons.

"So today I announce my retirement with nothing but happiness and gratitude for what this beautiful game has given me," he posted on Instagram.

"Massive shout-out to my family, friends, players and staff from the amazing clubs I have been fortunate enough to represent as well as the support I have had from the fans."