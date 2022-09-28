Scotland squad named for World Cup play-off against Austria as Christy Grimshaw and Kirtsy Hanson return

Pedro Martinez Losa has named his 25-strong Scotland Women squad to take on Austria in the World Cup play-offs with Christy Grimshaw and Kirsty Hanson returning.

Scotland rounded off their qualification campaign with a six-goal victory in the Faroe Islands earlier this week having already secured a play-off spot and will now face the Austrians on October 6 at Hampden Park.

Losa's squad remains the same following their August matches against Netherlands and Faroe Islands although the fit-again Grimshaw and Hanson have come back into the fold.

Scotland squad: Eartha Cumings (Liverpool)

Jenna Fife (Rangers)

Lee Gibson (Glasgow City)

Jen Beattie (Arsenal)

Jenna Clark (Glasgow City)

Kelly Clark (Celtic)

Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa)

Nicola Docherty (Rangers)

Sophie Howard (Leicester City)

Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers)

Emma Mitchell (Reading)

Chloe Arthur (Crystal Palace)

Lisa Evans (West Ham)

Lucy Graham (Everton)

Sam Kerr (Rangers)

Christie Murray (Birmingham City)

Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan)

Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

Fiona Brown (FC Rosengard)

Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa, on loan from Man Utd) Lana Clelland (Sassuolo)

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)

Claire Emslie (Angel City)

Abi Harrison (Bristol City)

Martha Thomas (Manchester United)



Should Scotland progress past Austria they would face the Republic of Ireland in the play-off final, with the match again taking place at Hampden Park on October 11.

Scotland have won every previous meeting against Austria, with the two sides last playing in 2017 in the Cyprus Cup, where goals from Jane Ross, Lisa Evans and current SWNT assistant coach Leanne Ross secured a 3-1 victory.

Scotland last faced the Republic of Ireland in 2017, in what was Scotland's final warm-up match before UEFA Women's EURO 2017, Scotland triumphing 1-0 thanks to a Christie Murray goal.

'This group can take us to the World Cup'

Pedro Martinez Losa on Sky Sports:

"We have two more players than we usually call because we want to be efficient. We have been lucky to be given one game at home and if we win another game at home. We don't have to travel so we can manage the efficiency of having extra players in case we have any injuries.

"All of them have been working with us throughout the campaign. It's not only about these 25 players, it's also about the players who have been part of the process, players who are injured and players who potentially want to be in the World Cup next summer.

"Since the first day, the message has been working in a high performance, safe environment where they can express and improve in every training session so they can feel confident that we can go to big matches and compete against big opponents.

"It has been seven camps working with them and I'm very confident this group of players can bring us to the World Cup."

How the play-offs work...

The play-offs will take place between October 3-11.

The two play-off winners with the highest ranking (based on results in the qualifying group stage and Round Two play-offs) will qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The remaining play-off winner will compete in the inter-confederation play-offs.

Inter-confederation play-off

A 10-team tournament will be held from 17 to 23 February 2023 in Australia and New Zealand to decide the last three finalists.

Continental allocation

AFC: 2

CAF: 2

CONCACAF: 2

CONMEBOL: 2

OFC: 1

UEFA: 1

The teams will be split into three groups, two of three teams and one of four, with seeding decided by FIFA ranking. All three groups will be played as separate knockout competitions with the winner of each qualifying for the finals.

In the two three-team groups, the seeded team will go straight to the final (after playing a friendly against Australia or New Zealand) and meet the winner of a semi-final between the other two nations.