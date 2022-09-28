Jenni Hermoso: Spain's all-time top scorer brands Jorge Vilda dispute 'worst moment' in their women's football history

Spain Women's all-time record scorer Jenni Hermoso says the dispute between her teammates and head coach Jorge Vilda is the "worst moment" in women's football history in her homeland.

The Spanish FA (RFEF) issued a statement last Thursday saying that 15 players had threatened to stop representing the national team if Vilda was not fired, but stood by the head coach and said the players will only return to the team if they "recognise their mistake and ask for forgiveness".

The players then denied asking the RFEF to sack Vilda, saying they were disappointed the association had made public their "private communication". The RFEF said the players claimed Vilda's tenure was affecting their emotional state and health.

Spain icon Hermoso, who has 42 goals for her country, has now voiced her support for her teammates having been part of the international set-up since making her debut in 2011.

"I want to publicly express my support for all my colleagues who a few days ago decided to communicate their position," she wrote in a statement on Twitter. "Not only do I understand your reasons, but I have also experienced many of the feelings and concerns you have communicated.

"I am very aware of this because I have had the opportunity to live unique and immensely happy experiences playing for Spain, but I have to admit that in recent years I have also had very tough moments of suffering before, during and after national team camps; an endless number of situations that left me unable to recognise myself and in turn made me feel immense loneliness within the national team.

"These last few days, without a doubt, have been some of the most difficult that I have lived as a professional footballer and as a member of the Spanish national team."

"After all that we have worked for, it breaks my heart to realise that we are living through the worst moments in the history of women's football in Spain."

Image: Spain's manager Jorge Vilda is under pressure

Hermoso admitted she didn't know what the solutions were to the current situation but said the players' action was "not blackmail, nor is this happening on a whim".

According to sources close to the situation, the players are unhappy with the management of injuries, the atmosphere in the locker room, Vilda's team selection and his training sessions.

Vilda is due to announce next Friday his 23-player squad for friendlies against Sweden and the United States next month.

The 41-year-old has been the national team coach since 2015 and led his side to the quarter-finals of Euro 22, where they lost to eventual winners England.