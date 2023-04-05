Steve Cooper to remain Nottingham Forest manager as owner Evangelos Marinakis backs boss

Steve Cooper will remain as Nottingham Forest manager but "results and performances must improve immediately", the club have said.

Forest sit above the bottom three only on goal difference having not won any of their last eight matches.

They suffered a damaging defeat at relegation rivals Leeds on Tuesday which increased speculation over Cooper's future, but Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has backed his manager.

A statement read: "No one denies that our club is in a difficult position in the Premier League, but we wish to end the speculation and the false and disruptive reporting in the media to confirm that Steve Cooper remains our manager at Nottingham Forest.

"We have all been disappointed with recent performances and it is very clear that a lot of hard work needs to be done to address this urgently. Results and performances must improve immediately.

"Now is the time for everyone connected with our club, from us as owners, to the board, our supporters, backroom staff, coaches and players - to come together and fight to secure our status in the Premier League.

"There can be no time for distractions, rumours and speculation. There is only time for hard work, determination, a commitment from Steve and the players to getting the results we need and, of course, the continued magnificent support of the fans of Nottingham Forest."

Cooper, who guided Forest to promotion with victory in last season's Championship play-off final, signed a new contract in October 2022 despite facing speculation he would be sacked as the club struggled to pick up points.

Results improved but their recent eight-game winless run has seen the spectre of relegation return to haunt the Nottingham outfit once more.

Cooper focused on controllables

Asked if he was worried about his position following the defeat at Leeds, Cooper said: "I respect the question and I understand it 100 per cent, but I'm not that guy that thinks like that.

"I always think of the greater good of the club, so any sort of worry, disappointment, frustration I'm feeling right now is the fact that Forest have lost a game they could have done so much better in.

"That's just the way I'm wired. I've trained myself just to focus on the stuff I can control and work as hard as I can every single day, believe in my work and stay true to it. That's just where I'm at."

April 8: Aston Villa (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 16: Man United (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

April 22: Liverpool (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 26: Brighton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

April 29: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 8: Southampton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 13: Chelsea (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Arsenal (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Crystal Palace (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm