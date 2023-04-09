Premier League relegation battle: Who's in most danger of going down this season?

With the Premier League season entering its final two months, just 10 points stand between 20th and 12th.

It is one of the most hotly-contested relegation battles in years, with 10 points dividing 12th-placed Crystal Palace and rock-bottom Southampton.

So, who is most at risk of dropping down to the Championship? Here are the runners and riders from a competition no club wants to win come May 28.

Points: 33

Goal difference: -11

Form: WWLLL

Remaining games: Southampton (A), Everton (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (H), Tottenham (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (A), Nottingham Forest (H)

It has already been a difficult season for Crystal Palace, seeing rivals Brighton aim for a European place while they languish in mid-table mediocrity.

But the appointment of Roy Hodgson has galvanised the Eagles, who followed up their victory over Leicester in Hodgson's first game back in charge with Sunday's 5-1 demolition of relegation rivals Leeds to move closer to safety.

Points: 31

Goal difference: -18

Form: WDLLW

Remaining games: Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Crystal Palace (H), Brighton (A), Aston Villa (H), Man Utd (A), Everton (H), Arsenal (A)

Wolves' recent form has been inconsistent; quite simply, you do not know which version of Julen Lopetegui's side will materialise each week.

Will it be the side that beats Chelsea or loses at Anfield? The one that recovers with 10 men at Southampton or ships four goals to fellow relegation contenders Leeds?

Points: 30

Goal difference: -12

Form: WLWDL

Remaining games: Arsenal (H)*, Bournemouth (A), Liverpool (H), Crystal Palace (A), Manchester City (A)*, Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

* Live on Sky Sports

West Ham suffered a damaging 5-1 home defeat to Newcastle last Wednesday night that piled the pressure on boss David Moyes, but the Hammers responded with a crucial, narrow victory at Fulham.

It gives West Ham much-needed breathing space in the battle against the drop, as they are now three points clear of the bottom three with nine games remaining.

The other interesting part of their dilemma involves their Europa Conference League campaign, which restarts on Thursday with their quarter-final first leg against Gent in Belgium.

Would Hammers fans accept a 17th-placed finish if it meant a run at that competition? Perhaps.

Points: 30

Goal difference: -29

Form: WLWLW

Remaining games: Tottenham (A), West Ham (H), Southampton (A), Leeds (H), Chelsea (H), Crystal Palace (A), Man Utd (H), Everton (A)

Bournemouth clawed their way out of the relegation zone with Saturday's priceless victory at relegation rivals Leicester.

The Cherries' three-point buffer to the drop zone could prove crucial, given the difficult run-in they face to preserve their top-flight status.

Points: 29

Goal difference: -15

Form: LWLWD

Remaining games: Liverpool (H)*, Fulham (A), Leicester (H), Bournemouth (A), Man City (A)*, Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Tottenham (H)

* Live on Sky Sports

After their crucial midweek victory over relegation rivals Nottingham Forest it was back to square for Leeds as Crystal Palace inflicted a 5-1 thrashing on Javi Gracia's side on Sunday.

With Liverpool visiting Elland Road a week on Monday, it is critical lessons are learned if Leeds are to guarantee safety in this make-or-break month.

Points: 27

Goal difference: -20

Form: LDDWL

Remaining games: Fulham (A), Crystal Palace (A), Newcastle (H), Leicester (A)*, Brighton (A), Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)

*Live on Sky Sports

Sean Dyche came into Goodison Park and immediately won fans over with three crucial home wins against Arsenal, Leeds and Brentford.

They have since battled hard to claim vital draws against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and Tottenham at home, but that fight was missing in Saturday's abject defeat at Manchester United.

A fired-up Goodison can indeed act as Everton's 12th player during the run-in - it certainly played a part in last season's successful survival bid - and if the Toffees are to stay up, you can expect the five games that remain at home to be where they gather most of the points required.

Points: 27

Goal difference: -30

Form: LLDLL

Remaining games: Man Utd (H)*, Liverpool (A), Brighton (H), Brentford (A), Southampton (H)*, Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Crystal Palace (A)

* Live on Sky Sports

Nottingham Forest are now winless in their last nine games after Tuesday's loss at Leeds was compounded by defeat against Aston Villa.

As the pressure continues to mount on boss Steve Cooper, the last thing he would want to see is the sight of a resurgent Manchester United on the horizon, the second of five matches against sides in the top half this month.

Points: 25

Goal difference: -12

Form: LLLDL

Remaining games: Man City (A)*, Wolves (H), Leeds (A), Everton (H)*, Fulham (A), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

* Live on Sky Sports

Leicester decided to act after being beaten 2-1 at Crystal Palace by sacking manager Brendan Rodgers, but after falling to defeat at home to Aston Villa, Saturday's loss to Bournemouth only added to the growing sense of desperation engulfing the King Power Stadium.

Winless in their last eight matches, the managerless Foxes find themselves second from bottom, with eight games to save themselves. Three fixtures against against relegation rivals in their next five could be crucial as to who goes down and stays up.

Points: 23

Goal difference: -27

Form: LLDLD

Remaining games: Crystal Palace (H), Arsenal (A)*, Bournemouth (H), Newcastle (A), Nottingham Forest (A)*, Fulham (A), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H)

* Live on Sky Sports

Southampton suffered a demoralising 4-1 home defeat to Manchester City on Saturday which left them rooted to the foot of the table, four points from safety with eight games to play.

Ruben Selles' side face Premier League leaders Arsenal in their run-in, but the matches against relegation-rivals Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest will be the ones the Spaniard knows will be pivotal in their battle to stay in the Premier League.