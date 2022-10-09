Liverpool: No heavy metal football in sight - Jurgen Klopp's side look more like bass guitar

Gary Neville says "lethargic" Liverpool looked like a shadow of themselves in the second half against Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka's penalty settled matters as Arsenal ran out 3-2 winners to return to the top of the Premier League table, 14 points ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side.

Despite enjoying less possession than the visitors, Arsenal had more shots on goal and won more individual battles across the pitch at The Emirates Stadium.

With Liverpool 10th in the table and hosting Manchester City - live on Sky Sports next Sunday - Neville says Reds' fans have every right to feel concerned, particularly after their second-half display in north London.

Speaking on his podcast, Neville questioned: "For Liverpool, is this a blip or is this a bit of a decline in terms of how they are at this moment in time?

"In the first half, I thought they responded really well to an electric start. But I thought that second half was worrying for Liverpool. They looked like a shadow of themselves.

"Generally, their performance in the second half will be a worry for Jurgen Klopp - not just the performance on the ball and how they played, but also off the ball, their ability to be able to get to the ball, and press, and harass.

"There was a point five or six years ago when Pochettino was at Tottenham, and obviously Klopp was at Liverpool, where I had not seen aggressive, and hunting down of the football, like that before.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp felt that Arsenal's winning penalty was 'soft', and admitted it was a 'tough afternoon' for his side

"We knew that Jurgen Klopp came to this country with heavy metal football being the actual premise and principle, but that was not heavy metal football (against Arsenal), that was like bass guitar.

Liverpool will be 'concerned'

"They were really, really lethargic in the second half," Neville added. "I'd be concerned if I was a Liverpool fan, coach or player in that second half.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win against Liverpool in the Premier League

"Look, they have got enough credit in the bank this Liverpool team and this Liverpool manager. And this Liverpool manager has done the best job of any manager in the last six, seven years, with what he has had to work with in terms of budget compared to the rest.

"So, they have enough credit in the bank for us not to go wild on them and say: 'This is the end of Liverpool'. That's not the case here, but there are concerns and worrying signs.

"It's the energy and the appetite in the games that they have had over the last couple of years in terms of trying to defend and press (that has been the issue).

"They look two or three yards off, and two or three yards in football is everything. If you're a yard off a world-class player it's too much."