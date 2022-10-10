Harry Kane Foundation launched on World Mental Health Day with aim of tackling mental health stigma

England captain Harry Kane has chosen World Mental Health Day to launch the Harry Kane Foundation (HKF) with a long-term goal to help transform a generation's thinking about mental health.

The launch of his own dedicated Foundation marks the start of Kane's journey to learn more about mental health and work with chosen charities and strategic partners.

HKF will use the Tottenham striker's profile and curate partnerships to reach audiences of all ages through tactical awareness campaigns and practical support. The purpose of HKF is to help normalise conversations around mental health, promote positive habits that support mental health and tackle stigma.

Kane said: "I am delighted to launch my foundation today on World Mental Health Day. It marks the start of my journey to learn more about mental health and use my position hopefully to encourage others to look after their mental health, be their best and not be afraid to ask for help.

"While I'm far from an expert on the subject, I've learnt that there is a growing number of people who need to learn positive coping strategies and build resilience to deal with adversity.

"I am excited to be working in support of some amazing organisations and causes close to my heart. I've really enjoyed working on all the activations we are launching and I'm looking forward sharing other projects coming soon."

The animation entitled Harry Kane: Resilience depicts the player's journey from park football through to the England captaincy, highlighting the challenges faced along the way and his determination to never give up.

As well as featuring on Kane's own website and being shared with more than 30 million of his own social media followers, the animation is to be made available across various platforms and will be played through the national network of Everyman Cinemas.

It marks the start of a series of partnerships throughout the day.

Kane has confirmed that he will make his debut presenting the BBC's CBeebies Bedtime Stories programme later on World Mental Health Day on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

He has chosen to read The Lion Inside - the story of a mouse that sets out on a journey to find its roar.

Continuing the theme of empowering young people, Harry has supported the Premier League on the creation of new resilience-themed resources available for free via the Premier League Primary Stars education programme.

The activities are designed to encourage youngsters aged 7 to 11 to explore how resilience can help them recover from setbacks and deal with difficult challenges, changing attitudes to embrace a can-do attitude.

Fundraising plans

HKF will raise funding through Kane's personal contributions, strategic partnerships, private donations and fundraising activities and events.

One hundred percent of public donations will directly impact mental health charities, transformational projects and vital research supported by the HKF.