Brighton 0-1 Tottenham: Harry Kane heads home winner in narrow Spurs win

Tottenham paid the perfect tribute to the passing of their fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone with a gritty 1-0 win over Brighton.

Spurs were playing just three days after the sudden death of the man nicknamed 'The Marine' because of his rigorous training regimes and it was Harry Kane that popped up with the first-half winner heading home Heung-Min Son's cross.

Kane celebrated his goal by pointing to the sky in tribute of Ventrone in what was an emotional occasion, with the stadium standing to applaud him before the game.

A mixture of suspension and perhaps some tired legs with this being Tottenham's third game in seven days triggered Antonio Conte to switch his formation to play a 3-5-2 with Yves Bissouma making just his second start in a midfield three. The switch worked well with Tottenham dangerous in attack and assured at the back.

It was a disappointing start to life at the Amex for new Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, whose team had 14 shots but rarely troubled Hugo Lloris as the Tottenham defence stood firm.

Player ratings Brighton:Sanchez (6), Veltman (6), Dunk (7), Webster (7), March (6), Caicedo (6), Mac Allister (6), Estupinan (6), Gross (6), Trossard (6), Welbeck (6)



Subs: Mitoma (7), Lallana (6)



Tottenham:Lloris (7), Romero (8), Dier (8), Davies (7), Doherty (7), Hojbjerg (7), Bentancur (7), Bissouma (7), Sessegnon (8), Kane (7), Son (6)



Subs: Perisic (7), Richarlison (7)



Player of the match: Ryan Sessegnon

