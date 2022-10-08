Brighton 0-1 Tottenham: Harry Kane heads home winner in narrow Spurs win

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League.
Amex StadiumAttendance31,498.
Report and free match highlights as Harry Kane's first-half header sent Spurs to victory at the Amex in Roberto De Zerbi's first home game in charge
Saturday 8 October 2022 19:34, UK
Tottenham paid the perfect tribute to the passing of their fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone with a gritty 1-0 win over Brighton.
Spurs were playing just three days after the sudden death of the man nicknamed 'The Marine' because of his rigorous training regimes and it was Harry Kane that popped up with the first-half winner heading home Heung-Min Son's cross.
Kane celebrated his goal by pointing to the sky in tribute of Ventrone in what was an emotional occasion, with the stadium standing to applaud him before the game.
A mixture of suspension and perhaps some tired legs with this being Tottenham's third game in seven days triggered Antonio Conte to switch his formation to play a 3-5-2 with Yves Bissouma making just his second start in a midfield three. The switch worked well with Tottenham dangerous in attack and assured at the back.
It was a disappointing start to life at the Amex for new Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, whose team had 14 shots but rarely troubled Hugo Lloris as the Tottenham defence stood firm.
More to follow...
Brighton:Sanchez (6), Veltman (6), Dunk (7), Webster (7), March (6), Caicedo (6), Mac Allister (6), Estupinan (6), Gross (6), Trossard (6), Welbeck (6)
Subs: Mitoma (7), Lallana (6)
Tottenham:Lloris (7), Romero (8), Dier (8), Davies (7), Doherty (7), Hojbjerg (7), Bentancur (7), Bissouma (7), Sessegnon (8), Kane (7), Son (6)
Subs: Perisic (7), Richarlison (7)
Player of the match: Ryan Sessegnon
Brighton are on the box next weekend with their Friday night trip to Brentford live on Sky Sports Premier League. They then host Nottingham Forest on October 18.
Tottenham face a crunch Champions League home game with Frankfurt on Wednesday night, before they are the tea-time kick-off again next Saturday when they welcome Everton to north London.