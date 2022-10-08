 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League.

Amex StadiumAttendance31,498.

Brighton and Hove Albion 0

    Tottenham Hotspur 1

    • H Kane (22nd minute)

    Latest Premier League Odds

    Brighton 0-1 Tottenham: Harry Kane heads home winner in narrow Spurs win

    Report and free match highlights as Harry Kane's first-half header sent Spurs to victory at the Amex in Roberto De Zerbi's first home game in charge

    Saturday 8 October 2022 19:34, UK

    Harry Kane celebrates after opening the scoring for Spurs at Brighton
    Image: Harry Kane celebrates after opening the scoring for Spurs at Brighton

    Tottenham paid the perfect tribute to the passing of their fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone with a gritty 1-0 win over Brighton.

    Spurs were playing just three days after the sudden death of the man nicknamed 'The Marine' because of his rigorous training regimes and it was Harry Kane that popped up with the first-half winner heading home Heung-Min Son's cross.

    Kane celebrated his goal by pointing to the sky in tribute of Ventrone in what was an emotional occasion, with the stadium standing to applaud him before the game.

    A mixture of suspension and perhaps some tired legs with this being Tottenham's third game in seven days triggered Antonio Conte to switch his formation to play a 3-5-2 with Yves Bissouma making just his second start in a midfield three. The switch worked well with Tottenham dangerous in attack and assured at the back.

    It was a disappointing start to life at the Amex for new Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, whose team had 14 shots but rarely troubled Hugo Lloris as the Tottenham defence stood firm.

    Trending

    More to follow...

    Player ratings

    Brighton:Sanchez (6), Veltman (6), Dunk (7), Webster (7), March (6), Caicedo (6), Mac Allister (6), Estupinan (6), Gross (6), Trossard (6), Welbeck (6)

    Subs: Mitoma (7), Lallana (6)

    Tottenham:Lloris (7), Romero (8), Dier (8), Davies (7), Doherty (7), Hojbjerg (7), Bentancur (7), Bissouma (7), Sessegnon (8), Kane (7), Son (6)

    Subs: Perisic (7), Richarlison (7)

    Player of the match: Ryan Sessegnon

    What's next?

    Brighton are on the box next weekend with their Friday night trip to Brentford live on Sky Sports Premier League. They then host Nottingham Forest on October 18.

    Also See:

    Brentford
    Brighton and Hove Albion

    Friday 14th October 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

    Tottenham face a crunch Champions League home game with Frankfurt on Wednesday night, before they are the tea-time kick-off again next Saturday when they welcome Everton to north London.

    Tottenham Hotspur
    Everton

    Saturday 15th October 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm
    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Super 6 is back, bigger and better than ever with a £250,000 jackpot. Play for free.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Get More from Sky Cinema